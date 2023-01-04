A Wisconsin family found themselves stranded in Newark and missed out on their $17,000 Royal Caribbean cruise after Southwest and United canceled their flights

The Littman household spent Christmas stranded in New Jersey and missed their Royal Caribbean cruiseBrittany Chang/Insider // Courtesy of Noam Littman

A Wisconsin household spent months planning for a Royal Caribbean Cruise.

After a collection of canceled flights, they ended up stranded in New Jersey.

Noam Littman informed Insider that his household is now “hesitant” to plan a visit like this once more.

A household attempting to make it to Florida to spend the vacation season on a Royal Caribbean cruise as an alternative spent Christmas within the freezing New Jersey climate with out their baggage after a collection of canceled flights from Southwest and United airways.

Noam Littman, from Appleton, Wisconsin, informed Insider that he and his spouse Julie spent months planning a “massive journey for the 12 months” for his or her three sons and their two grandparents. The couple dropped round $17,000 on tickets and even organized a shock for his or her sons, ready till they reached Florida to allow them to know that they’d be heading out on a cruise.

“We had like this elevated sense of pleasure realizing that we had been going to be shocking them as nicely,” Julie informed Insider.

Nevertheless, 24 hours earlier than they had been as a consequence of fly out of Milwaukee on Dec. 23 on Southwest Airways, they had been notified that their preliminary flight was canceled. The Littmans stated they didn’t obtain a cause as to why.

“We simply discovered by way of a textual content that our flight was canceled,” Noam informed Insider. “No one stated something. And we needed to attempt to determine what to do. So it has been a nightmare.”

After Southwest rebooked and canceled their flight a number of instances, the Littmans determined to play it secure and booked the one flight to Orlando, Florida, they may discover out of Basic Mitchell Worldwide Airport — a United Airways flight. In line with a flight ticket reviewed by Insider, the price of the round-trip tickets was round $6,500 for the entire household.

The Littmans stated they arrived in Newark, New Jersey at 3 p.m. following the primary leg of their flight. Round 6 p.m. they boarded their flight to Orlando. That is when employees introduced on the aircraft that United had no pilots out there to fly.

The Littmans stated they had been notified by way of textual content round midnight that the flight was canceled and had been supplied lodging from United after inquiring, however they stated they’d no strategy to get there. Moreover, they could not entry their baggage and had been with out jackets and heat garments within the winter climate.

The household informed Insider they ultimately discovered an acceptable place to remain, however needed to spend Christmas flying again house — nonetheless with out their baggage — and missed their trip.



Now, the household is searching for refunds— from Royal Caribbean, from whom they bought journey insurance coverage, and United Airways. The household stated they had been capable of get a refund from Southwest.

Noam stated that after being on maintain with United for hours, the household was capable of get solely about $270 from United. United Airways couldn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

As as to whether or not they’d plan a visit like this once more, Noam stated that the household was now “hesitant” realizing how a lot might go fallacious.

“[United] cannot management the climate, however they’ll management how clients are handled,” Noam informed Insider. “And to only ship you a textual content in case you’ve been ready within the airport with children for six hours… after which go away you utterly hanging. You do not know the place your baggage is. You do not know the place you are going to keep, realizing that you simply’re not you are gonna get again house. Nothing. That is ridiculous. That is utterly on United.”

Royal Caribbean didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

Throughout the US, tons of of cruise ship company have missed their departures this winter season after extreme winter storms started throughout the nation have resulted within the cancellation of hundreds of flights throughout airways. Many say they’re struggling to safe refunds for his or her flights.

One other set of Wisconsin vacationers missed their $4,000 Royal Caribbean honeymoon after Southwest canceled their flights.

