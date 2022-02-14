a wide range of Funko Pop Star Wars figures to please your significant other

Today is the celebration of love, Valentine’s Day, and if you’re still looking for a gift for your significant other, you can always check out this selection of Funko Pop figures that represent Star Wars love.

Star Wars invites you to Valentine’s Day

If you and your significant other are fans of the Star Wars saga, you won’t be able to resist this great selection of funko pop figures that represent extremely popular characters. They are sold with their flower boxes in our Hitek store at a price of 12.49 euros. And this is an officially licensed product.

FUNKO POP AHSOKA VALENTINE’S DAY FIGURE – THE MANDALORIAN N°496

Ahsoka is a former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker and appeared in Episode 5 of Season 2 of The Mandalorian series, available exclusively on Disney+.

FUNKO POP MANDO VALENTINE’S DAY FIGURE – THE MANDALORIAN N°495

Mando is the main character of the series and this pop highlights him with a pretty pink color.

FUNKO POP FIGURE LUKE AND GROGU (THE CHILD) VALENTINE’S DAY – THE MANDALORIAN N°494

This character smells of love with a full nose with Lukas and Grogu in hands. This reminds us of the Season 2 finale.

FUNKO POP GROGU (THE CHILD) FIGURE WITH VALENTINE’S COOKIES – THE MANDALORIAN N°493

The kid also known as Baby Yoda or Grogu looks so cute in pink. We want to hug him.

SPECIAL VALENTINE’S FUNKO POP CHEWBACCA FIGURE – STAR WARS – N°419

Essential character of the Star Wars saga as Chewbacca. This pop makes it stand out with a pink heart-shaped box.

SPECIAL VALENTINE’S FUNKO POP STORMTROOPER FIGURE – STAR WARS N°418

After Chewbacca, who presents a small gift, it’s now a Stormtrooper’s turn, this time with a white heart-shaped box.