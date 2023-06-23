A War-Themed Restaurant in Ukraine Finds New Resonance

A knock on the big unmarked picket door reverse Lviv’s metropolis corridor. A person in a army uniform holding a German-made rifle solutions. Password, he calls for.

“Slava Ukrayini.” Glory to Ukraine.

“Heroy am slava,” glory for the heroes, he responds, and opens a passageway hidden behind a wall of books.

The person within the uniform isn’t a guard. He’s the maître d at Kryivka, a well-liked theme restaurant that evokes Ukraine’s armed struggle for independence in opposition to Soviet Russia and Nazi Germany throughout World Conflict II.

The cavernous restaurant — adorned as a memorabilia-filled underground bunker — has been round for greater than 15 years. And the environment stays festive and playful regardless of the brutal and bloody historical past that serves as a backdrop. Patrons nonetheless order multicolored vodka pictures by the row, and the brick partitions are nonetheless adorned with Nineteen Forties-era shrapnel, radios, maps, artillery and lanterns.