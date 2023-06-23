A War-Themed Restaurant in Ukraine Finds New Resonance
A knock on the big unmarked picket door reverse Lviv’s metropolis corridor. A person in a army uniform holding a German-made rifle solutions. Password, he calls for.
“Slava Ukrayini.” Glory to Ukraine.
“Heroy am slava,” glory for the heroes, he responds, and opens a passageway hidden behind a wall of books.
The person within the uniform isn’t a guard. He’s the maître d at Kryivka, a well-liked theme restaurant that evokes Ukraine’s armed struggle for independence in opposition to Soviet Russia and Nazi Germany throughout World Conflict II.
The cavernous restaurant — adorned as a memorabilia-filled underground bunker — has been round for greater than 15 years. And the environment stays festive and playful regardless of the brutal and bloody historical past that serves as a backdrop. Patrons nonetheless order multicolored vodka pictures by the row, and the brick partitions are nonetheless adorned with Nineteen Forties-era shrapnel, radios, maps, artillery and lanterns.
However, because the struggle with Russia grinds on, the area, within the comparatively secure western metropolis of Lviv, has taken on a brand new resonance. On a current go to, as a substitute of the overseas vacationers the restaurant used to attract, Ukrainians packed the tables. Locals, troopers on depart and households who had fled bombed-out cities elsewhere within the nation loved the meals and alcohol. Kids wandered about, attempting on the gathering of helmets and jackets or dueling with the vintage weapons.
Alina Bulauevska, sitting at a desk together with her household, got here from a close-by city to rejoice her thirty second birthday. “That is an escape for us,” she mentioned.
Energetic troopers have left a whole lot of latest army patches — the insignia of their models. On the middle of the show, mounted in a body, is one from Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, the highest commander of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
The restaurant invited him to go to, mentioned Ivan Myzychuk, a supervisor. The four-star common responded by sending his insignia together with an unlimited blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag the place he signed his title and drew a coronary heart in crimson ink.
“He replied that after we’ve got victory, he’ll come to rejoice,” Mr. Myzchuk mentioned.
At a big desk with trays of fats sausages, charred greens and potato pancakes, Yulia Volkova sat together with her husband, kids and some pals. The household has been renting an condominium in Lviv since they fled the embattled metropolis of Kharkiv within the northeastern a part of the nation final March, becoming a member of some 150,000 individuals pushed from their houses who’ve additionally taken up residence right here.
They’ve eaten on the restaurant a number of instances. “We love this place,” Ms. Volkova mentioned by a translator.
They have been grateful to be in Lviv. Russian fighters had seized their land and agricultural enterprise, and killed the household of a classmate of her daughter’s after they walked out of a church after praying, Ms. Volkova mentioned.
“They killed everybody of their means, we noticed it ourselves,” she mentioned, pointing two fingers at her eyes.
Her buddy put down a mug of beer and pulled out his telephone to indicate a video of the partitions of his house, pockmarked with bullet holes and embedded shrapnel.
Sievda Kerimova had not too long ago arrived in Lviv from Kyiv for a happier motive. She had come to satisfy her husband, a 26-year-old army officer who had 10 days off.
At a taking pictures gallery off one of many eating rooms, the couple paid 75 hryvnias — about $2 — in order that Ms. Kerimova might shoot 10 plastic bullets at a paper goal stamped with a picture of Vladimir V. Putin, the president of Russia. In one other room, clients might take goal at an outsized punching bag stenciled along with his face.
Kryivka is one among a number of themed eating places and reward outlets operated by !FEST, a Ukrainian restaurant group. Upstairs is one other one, The Most Costly Galician Restaurant, adorned as a masonic clubhouse. Across the nook is the Lviv Espresso Mine, an unlimited underground espresso home and store the place patrons can put on a miner’s helmet and dig for espresso beans and sip lattes.
The eating places usually are not within the enterprise of historic accuracy. At Kryivka, the pervasive patriotism and common merrymaking eclipses the usually ugly file of the unique Ukrainian Rebel Military, which led the struggle for an unbiased Ukraine within the Nineteen Forties, however comprised extremists who massacred Poles and Jews in a marketing campaign of ethnic cleaning.
However recalling the battle for Ukraine’s independence is a technique residents as we speak voice satisfaction of their heritage and help for the struggle effort.
Meals and enjoyable — not historical past classes — are on the menu.
A part of the night’s festivities included a hunt for Russian spies, or “Moskali,” a derogatory time period that Ukrainians used to discuss with Russians. The sport was led a band of waiters wearing army garb. Diners have been laughingly interrogated, then led to a makeshift jail and requested to sing a patriotic tune earlier than being returned to their desk.
At one level, the wait workers lined up as in a army formation. The chief quizzed the assembled on the variety of Russian tanks or helicopters which have been shot down because the struggle started as clients gathered round and cheered.
The temporary efficiency ended with the workers and patrons repeating successive rounds of “Slava Ukrayini. Heroyam slava” in unison.
The second wasn’t fairly on par with the legendary scene from the movie “Casablanca,” when Victor Laszlo leads the group at Rick’s Café Americain in singing La Marseillaise in defiance of Nazi officers. However the sentiments have been genuine.
In the meantime, a principally unnoticed tv mounted on the wall silently beamed out the night information, an interview with Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, speaking in regards to the Russian aerial assaults that day.
Not like different street-level outlets and eating places that have been required to shut down throughout the day’s three missile alerts, the underground Kryivka might maintain serving pierogies and vodka.
On one other night, Vitaly Zhoutonizhko, his proper arm in a sling, visited the restaurant for a second time along with his spouse, Alina, and 4-year outdated daughter, Kiza. He had been in Lviv for 2 weeks on medical depart from the military, recuperating from an damage he suffered when a shell hit his trench.
When requested why — after being in a bunker close to the entrance line — he would now need to chill out in a pretend one, Mr. Zhoutonizhko laughed.
“That is leisure,” he mentioned.
So was he going to strive hitting a Putin goal on the taking pictures gallery?
“I’m not all in favour of taking pictures the picture,” he mentioned. “I’ve an actual goal.”