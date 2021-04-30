A violent hailstorm devastated and destroyed everything

The United States is often exposed to extreme weather conditions. Unless it’s a heavy blizzard – like the one that hit Texas a while back – hail takes over! In this article, we present you with some stunning photos of this latest phenomenon.

Huge hailstones for significant damage

# 1

# 2

# 3

# 4

# 5

# 6 3 inch hailballs tonight in North Fort Worth.

# 7

# 8th

# 9

Incredible damage to a vehicle in Norman. I spoke to a Walmart employee who showed me a video of 200 broken windows and hail falling into the store. The windows consist of two layers of plexiglass.

# 10

# 11 billion dollars in damage

# 12

# 13

# 14 of 12cm hailstones

# fifteen

# 16

# 17

# 18 Impact on the garage door

# 19

# 20

# 21

# 22

# 23

# 24

# 25

# 26

# 27

# 28

# 29

# 30

# 31

# 32

# 33

# 34

# 35

# 36

# 37

West side of Norman Oklahoma Wednesday night pic.twitter.com/llLp2zQUoX

April 29, 2021

# 38

# kens5eyewitness Karen Mann recorded this video of hail falling badly in Bracketville tonight.

THE LATEST on Wednesday evening: https://t.co/C5JhQvG7Z2 pic.twitter.com/ejAHZjZw70

April 29, 2021

# 39

Walmart in Norman from i35 @tornadopayne @ NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/5XkXAfneWG

April 29, 2021

# 40

FULL tornado festival with gorilla hail smashing the windshield from north of Crowell to Lockett, Texas! The windshield shattered in the bear cage of the first tornado north of Crowell. Messed up by dash mount bracket. Infrasound sensor provided in hailstones and tornados https://t.co/r4UJKPZHRu pic.twitter.com/Jwm3zd8mgf

April 24, 2021