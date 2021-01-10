a villain from the X-Men universe in Avengers 5?

The next series of Marvel films was announced in 2020. While the films are in the works, many fans are speculating about who will be the main enemies of the upcoming Marvel studio films. The cast has grown significantly since Disney’s acquisition of Fox, bringing the universes X-Men and Fantastic 4 together in the MCU. Two licenses that could pose a big problem for the MCU for Avengers 5.

An enemy linked to the apocalypse

We told you in a previous article that the next villain to replace Thanos is one of the main villains of Fantastic 4 and Dr. Could be strange. But new fan theories are added to all of those previously examined. For us, our speculations are on the side of the X-Men. Because yes, there’s a good chance the main enemy will come from either the X-Men or the Fantastic Four. Indeed, this would be an effective way to get them included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The enemy we care about today first appeared in the comics Uncanny X-Men vol. 1 # 213. Nathaniel Essex is a scientist who works on the evolution and development of humans through their genetic potential. When his son dies, it becomes an obsession that leads him to conduct multiple experiments that go as far as the Apocalypse, one of the X-Men’s main antagonists, whom he considers to be the first mutant. The latter will transform Nathaniel, give him superpowers and make him immortal, which gives the character of Mister Sinister.

Seeing such an enemy in Avenger 5 wouldn’t be impossible. The two universes came together in the past. In 2012, the comic book Avengers Vs X-Men, which is where the Phoenix Force arrived, was born. Similar to the Civil War, the two sides argue over whether the Phoenix Force is a good or a bad idea. There is no doubt that Mister Sinister will play a role in this. Instead of trying to clone the X-Men the way he likes to, maybe we see him removing DNA from Avengers in a post-credit scene?

And how about seeing Keanu Reeves as the super villain Mister Sinister? This is what it could look like from a Boss Logic creation:

In both cases we can currently only speculate. Phase 4 of the MCU has only just begun and is expected to be completed by 2023. It is very unlikely that Avengers 5 will be released by then. The next two films from Marvel Studios are Black Widow in May 2021 and Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings in July of that year.