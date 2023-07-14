A Victorian Dinosaur Park Finds Its Way in the 21st Century

Think about: It’s 1854. The idea of evolution gained’t be launched for an additional 5 years or so. The phrase dinosaur is barely a couple of decade previous. There are not any David Attenborough documentaries instructing you about extinct animals.

Now think about your self as a resident of Victorian London, strolling into Crystal Palace Park within the southeastern a part of the town. There you encounter dozens of three-dimensional dinosaurs and historic mammals you would have by no means imagined, product of clay, brick and different accessible constructing supplies. They’re organized in small teams, poking out from behind bushes and bushes, a few of them towering over their human guests out for a day stroll.

Besides you don’t must think about too arduous, as a result of these statues are nonetheless there, some 170 years later. They’re a bit worse for put on and are now not thought of scientifically correct. However they delight guests all the identical. And this month, due to conservators, scientists and a gaggle referred to as the Mates of Crystal Palace Dinosaurs, their Paleolithic picnic celebration grew a bit, with the addition of a brand new statue — nicely, a recreation of an previous statue — to exchange one which disappeared within the Sixties.