A user is bluffing internet users with a Tom Cruise deepfake

The TikTok platform is becoming increasingly important in the field of social media, as the success of some influencers shows. Recently, a user named @deeptomcruise managed to panic the web with an imitation that matches a particularly realistic deepfake. It would actually be the actor Miles Fisher who plays golf.

respond by internet users

The realism of the video has reacted time and again on Twitter:

2 years ago I was asked on stage: “When will deepfake video / audio influence trust and believe in social engineering?” My answer then was that we were 2 years away from undetectable deepfakes. I wish my prediction was wrong then. We need the detection of synthetic media + labels as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/yUUOTDepYY

February 26, 2021

Two years ago I was asked in the air: “When do deepfakes affect trust and are they credible in social engineering?” At the time, my answer was that we were two years away from undetectable deepfakes. I hope my prediction was wrong. We have to recognize productions of artificial media as soon as possible.

Picture by picture:

– Without deepfake on the left, actor / lookalike Miles Fisher

– then synthetic with df on the right

The transitions are almost perfect #deeptomcruise pic.twitter.com/cn9oG7eitn

February 27, 2021

On TikTok, a guy pretends to be Tom Cruise thanks to the deepfake and it freaks out, it’s so realistic that it’s going to be harder and harder to spot. https://t.co/VTyKPFwl9I pic.twitter.com/T2HXdkYmZl

February 27, 2021

the key to a successful deepfake

According to Victor Riparbelli in the media 20 Minutes – developer and co-creator of Synthesia, a platform for creating videos with synthetic avatars – the realism is mainly due to the actor’s talent as an imitator. He also believes the “icing on the cake” is actually a face swap, a technique of mapping two faces and using artificial intelligence to invert them. According to Victor Riparbelli, the illusion is still perfect because “everything is real except the textures of the face” which are then applied to the user.