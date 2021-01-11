A unique new lightsaber has been made official in the Canon universe

The lightsaber is a staple in the Star Wars universe and has always been a popular accessory for fans. As evidence, some of them even managed to recreate retractable plasma lightsabers at home! Today we invite you to discover a whole new form of lightsaber made official thanks to a new job in the canon of Star Wars.

The novelties introduced into the canonical universe thanks to the Haute République

A large majority of the new Star Wars work since Lucasfilm’s acquisition in 2012 has focused on the time between Episode III and Episode IV as well as the time between Episode VI and Episode VII. Because of this, the announcement of new works had to do with the High Republic caused a stir in the media. In the novels and comics that saw the light of day in the US at the beginning of the year (and which will appear in France between March and next April), we will finally be able to discover a period of 200 years before the events of The Phantom Menace . And these many works have taught us a lot!

In particular in the work of Charles Soule, The Light of the Jedi, we have already discovered the first official images of the young Yoda, but also two new great Jedi masters, which have also been formalized in the canon. Those first two discoveries come from the comic book The Light of the Jedi, but there is also a novel on the subject, and from this last comes the very last information about the existence of new lightsabers in the universe of Star Wars.

The new lightsaber was introduced into the Canon Universe

Warning, the following paragraph has a big booty regarding Charles Soule’s novel The Light of the Jedi. If you want to read it in the next few months and don’t want to be spoiled, read no further.

In the novel The Light of the Jedi, Jedi Master Jora Malli uses his lightsaber, and the description of the latter surprised us as it is a lightsaber that emits white light and that can also serve as a key to activating a starfighter. In short, Charles Soule’s novel reveals that Malli obtained a white lightsaber by reusing the Kyber crystal she found in a Sith laser launcher. This weapon has nothing to do with what we’ve seen in the past given the details that have been provided. Neither lightsaber nor double-bladed lightsaber can approach this lightsaber. The only known weapons that can get a bit closer are those in the Legends universe and in the game Star Wars: The Old Republic (see image below):

As this is a novel only, illustrative images of the laser launcher have not been provided. However, the way Malli was able to achieve a white color for his laser launcher changes drastically from what was known in the past. In this exact case, Master Malli actually removed the dark side and “the anger and pain that was instilled there” to develop the color of the crystal, turning it from blood red to brilliant white. This way of doing things is pretty similar to what Ahsoka Tano did to get his white lightsabers, with a few variations. It remains to be seen whether this act becomes a little more common (or not) in the Star Wars universe.

Was the laser launcher the weapon of choice for the Jedi at the time, or is this weapon an isolated one? To be sure, you’ll have to wait to read all of the pages of Charles Soule’s latest novel. In the meantime, if you want to remember all of the lightsabers that have already appeared in the Star Wars universe, another article awaits you.