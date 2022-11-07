‘A turn toward the northwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected later today’

Article printed: Monday, November 07, 2022, 4 am EST

At 4 am Monday, the Nationwide Hurricane Heart issued the primary advisory for subtropical storm. Subtropical Storm Nicole is 555 miles east of the Northwestern Bahamas, with most sustained wind of 45 mph. It’s shifting 14 mph to the north-northwest.

“A flip towards the northwest with a lower in ahead velocity is predicted later right now.” meteorologists state. “On the forecast observe, the middle of Nicole will strategy the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday, transfer close to or over these islands on Wednesday, and strategy the east coast of Florida by Wednesday evening.” Additionally they stated “Gradual strengthening is forecast throughout the subsequent few days, and Nicole could possibly be close to or at hurricane depth by Wednesday or Wednesday evening whereas it’s shifting close to the northwestern Bahamas.”

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Watch is in impact for:

– Northwestern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Watch implies that tropical storm circumstances are potential inside the watch space, typically inside 48 hours.

Pursuits within the central Bahamas, Florida, and alongside the southeastern coast of america ought to monitor the progress of Nicole. Further watches will seemingly be required later right now.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

WIND: Tropical storm circumstances are potential within the northwestern Bahamas by Tuesday evening or early Wednesday.

STORM SURGE: Storm surge might increase water ranges by as a lot as 3 to five ft above regular tide ranges alongside the fast coast of the northwestern Bahamas in areas of onshore winds.

RAINFALL: Nicole is predicted to supply rainfall quantities of two to 4 inches, with native maxima of 6 inches, throughout the northwestern Bahamas Tuesday by way of Thursday.

Heavy rainfall from this method is predicted to impression parts of Florida and the southeastern United States by mid to late week.

Supply: Nationwide Hurricane Heart

This text was generated by the Miami Herald Bot, synthetic intelligence software program that analyzes data from the Nationwide Hurricane Heart and applies it to templates created by journalists within the newsroom. We’re experimenting with this and different new methods of offering extra helpful content material to our readers and subscribers. You’ll be able to report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com. Full hurricane protection at miamiherald.com/information/climate/hurricane/