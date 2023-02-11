A Trump lawyer said a current aide’s laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says

Donald Trump.Brandon Bell/Getty Pictures

Former President Trump’s lawyer turned in a laptop computer belonging to a former aide, retailers reported.

The lawyer reportedly advised federal brokers the pc contained a folder with classification markings.

Sources advised CNN the aide didn’t notice the paperwork have been categorized.

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump found extra categorized supplies in January and gave them to federal investigators, a number of stories say.

Among the many supplies turned in have been papers with categorized markings, an empty folder with categorized markings, and the laptop computer of one among Trump’s aides, a number of information retailers reported.

The categorized paperwork have been found at Mar-a-Lago, however not within the space the place Trump saved the batch of supplies seized in the course of the August search of his residence by FBI brokers, ABC Information reported.

Sources advised ABC Information that James Trusty, Trump’s lawyer, advised federal investigators that categorized supplies had been electronically copied onto the laptop computer of the aide. The aide apparently didn’t know that they’d scanned categorized supplies onto their laptop computer, sources advised CNN.

ABC Information was the primary to interrupt the information of extra paperwork being turned over on Friday.

Trump is being investigated by Jack Smith, the DOJ particular counsel, after lots of of paperwork have been found in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence after he left workplace in 2021. Smith reportedly subpoenaed former Vice President Mike Pence, though sources advised The New York Instances it was for his investigation into Trump’s function in the course of the January 6, 2021 rebel.

Labeled paperwork have additionally been discovered within the houses of Pence and President Joe Biden, and the DOJ is scrutinizing their circumstances.

A lawyer for Trump didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider