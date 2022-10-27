A Thousand Floating Winds in Genshin Impact: Nahida’s signature weapon stats

A Thousand Floating Winds will probably be a brand new 5-star Catalyst launched in Genshin Influence 3.2. It can debut within the Epitome Invocation that runs alongside Nahida’s banner, which can occur within the first section of that replace.

Naturally, some Vacationers will probably be curious to search out out extra about this weapon, particularly since HoYoverse hasn’t formally revealed its stats or results within the Particular Program. The content material proven beneath comes from the most recent Genshin Influence leaks.

Remember the fact that particular numbers associated to its stats and impact are topic to vary as soon as the weapon is summonable in Model 3.2.

All the things it is advisable to learn about A Thousand Floating Winds in Genshin Influence

The most recent Genshin Influence leaks reveal that A Thousand Floating Desires has a most ATK stat of 541.83 at Degree 90. Equally, its substat is Elemental Mastery, and its worth is 264.61 at Degree 90. For reference, this weapon has the very best Elemental Mastery stat out of any Catalyst within the sport proper now.

Its launch date is November 2, 2022, and it’ll develop into unavailable to tug as soon as the second section of Genshin Influence 3.2 begins.

Nahida can have good synergy together with her signature weapon (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

A Thousand Floating Desires’ leaked impact is:

“Occasion members apart from the equipping character will present the equipping character with buffs based mostly on whether or not their Elemental Kind is identical because the latter or not. If their Elemental Sorts are the identical, improve Elemental Mastery by 32/40/48/56/64. If not, improve the equipping character’s DMG Bonus from their Elemental Kind by 10/14/18/22/26%. Every of the aforementioned results can have as much as 3 stacks. Moreover, all close by get together members apart from the equipping character can have their Elemental Mastery elevated by 40/42/44/46/48. A number of such results from a number of such weapons can stack.”

The completely different numbers adopted by slashes in that impact characterize completely different Refinement Ranges. The primary quantity is R1, the second quantity is R2, and so forth and so forth, with the ultimate one being R5.

Vacationers might want to get extra copies of A Thousand Floating Desires so as to increase its Refinement Degree. This weapon is just out there to tug on banners that function it, such because the one in Genshin Influence 3.2.

Ascension Supplies

Listed here are the leaked Ascension Supplies for Nahida’s signature weapon in Genshin Influence 3.2:

5 x Oasis Backyard’s Memory

14 x Oasis Backyard’s Kindness

14 x Oasis Backyard’s Mourning

6 x Oasis Backyard’s Reality

23 x Broken Prism

27 x Turbid Prism

41 x Radiant Prism

15 x Fungal Spores

23 x Luminescent Pollen

27 x Crystalline Cyst Mud

225,000 Mora

Right here is how Vacationers can farm these Ascension Supplies:

Oasis Backyard gadgets come from Tower of Abject Pleasure on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday

The Prism gadgets come from defeated Primal Constructs

Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, and Crystalline Cyst Mud comes from Fungi enemies

It is value noting that the Fungi enemies do not need to be Activated or Scorched to acquire the Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, or Crystalline Cyst Mud. All the beforehand listed gadgets sans Mora may also be crafted to their higher-leveled counterparts by way of Alchemy.

