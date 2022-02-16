a third film and series about Knuckles in preparation

On March 30th, Sonic 2, the film will be released in our theaters. This direct sequel to the 2020 film will have Blue Hedgehog fans wanting to see new characters like Tails and Knuckles. dr Robotnik will be there again, to the delight of fans of Jim Carrey’s work. And a few weeks before Sonic 2’s theatrical release, Paramount announces the sequel.

a third film + series about Knuckles

With the arrival of Sonic in cinemas, the franchise benefits from a much appreciated second wind. In particular, Sonic and his cronies use this to catapult themselves back to the top of the video game scene with Sonic Frontiers. The blue hedgehog’s first open-world game is set to arrive this year on the platforms of the moment, victims of a discreet shift. The license therefore returns with multiple releases and shouldn’t stop there.

A special message on the future of the Sonic franchise from SEGA CORPORATION CEO Haruki Satomi: pic.twitter.com/i3XX5YwsY3

February 15, 2022

In fact, this Tuesday, February 15th, SEGA CEO Haruki Satomi merely announced that a third Sonic film and live-action Sonic series were already in development. A speech following Paramount’s (formerly ViacomCBS) fourth quarter earnings announcements. The American giant will soon land in France, with a catalog that promises to be loaded with new products.

The series in question is based on the character of Knuckles, the red echidna who will be starring in Sonic 2, the movie, next March. Of course, the series won’t change its cast and it’s actually Idris Elba who will keep his role. Coming to Paramount+ in 2023, the series will accompany the already intriguing catalog of this new Netflix and Disney+ competitor.

In addition to this series based on the character of Knuckles, Paramount has already announced the arrival of a Dungeons & Dragons movie, a movie about the Ninja Turtles, and even another Star Trek series. After its problems related to the design of its main character, the film Sonic was able to bounce back and offer pleasant and appreciated entertainment. It remains to be seen whether the second part will be on the same level or even better. In any case, Paramount has confidence in its production since a third film has already been validated. response in the years to come.