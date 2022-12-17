A Texas police officer who once gave a homeless man a feces sandwich has been fired again after outpouring of anger

US police officer stands in entrance of a police automotive.Getty Pictures

A Texas police officer was fired from the San Antonio police division after two incidents involving feces.

In a single incident, officer Matthew Luckhurst fed a homeless man a sandwich with feces in it.

He was later employed by the Floresville division however has been fired after an outpouring of anger.

A Texas police officer, who first misplaced his job in 2016 after giving a homeless man a feces sandwich, has been fired by a second Texan police division, stories stated.

The San Antonio police division indefinitely launched Matthew Luckhurst after a separate incident in 2016. He was later employed by the police division in Floresville, Texas, native outlet KSAT reported.

Town’s mayor stated there had been an outpouring of emails from locals who have been sad Luckhurst had been re-employed as a police officer.

Mayor Cissy Gonzalez-Dippel stated in a press release: “Matthew Luckhurst was launched from employment with the Floresville Police Division yesterday Dec. thirteenth.”

“Our metropolis supervisor, Andy Joslin is implementing stricter hiring insurance policies for all metropolis of Floresville staff. He’s additionally working with Chief Herrera on the Reserve program.”

Luckhurst was first terminated by the San Antonio police in 2016 after an inner investigation decided that he positioned feces between slices of bread and gave it to a homeless man whereas on responsibility, based on KSAT.

The police officer received an attraction over the feces sandwich incident resulting from a neighborhood authorities code that stops officers from being disciplined for conduct occurring over 180 days in the past, the outlet reported.

He was later given a second indefinite suspension following an investigation right into a separate incident through which he allegedly did not flush feces down a rest room within the girls’s restroom on the downtown bike patrol workplace and unfold a “brown tapioca-like substance” on the seat.

Luckhurst took accountability for the bathroom incident however stated it was a prank and apologized: “In hindsight, it was immature,” he stated at a listening to, per KSAT.

Nonetheless, he didn’t win his attraction towards the bathroom incident. The arbitrator assigned to the case deciding that SAPD Chief William McManus was justified in terminating him, citing the “egregious nature of Luckhurst’s conduct geared toward girls.”

