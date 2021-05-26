A surprising connection connects Thanos and Thena (Angelina Jolie)

After Black Widow and Shang-Chi, it’s the turn of Eternals (or The Eternals in French) to offer their own trailer. While the cast and first frames of the film were revealed, many fans rave about the character who plays Angelina Jolie. Her past is particularly mysterious, however, as she has a clear connection to Thanos.

A trailer full of secrets

After a long wait, the trailer for the 25th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has finally arrived. Directed by Chloe Zao, the Eternals will focus on the fate of the race of the same name, a branch of humanity created by another extraterrestrial race called the Celestials. The latter also experimented with other humans, which gave rise to the second well-known humanoid branch: that of deviants.

The trailer gave little clue as to what role these two descendants will play, although it looks like they are about to crash into each other. Despite everything, several characters have already been introduced.

Among these Eternals we find particularly interesting characters such as Sersi, Ikaris or the very powerful Gilgamesh. It is all the more interesting to see the character of Théna, played by Angelina Jolie.

While little has been revealed about her so far, certain details that characterize her make her vital throughout the MCU universe, especially when considering her pedigree.

A link to Thanos from the comics

In fact, Théna is the only daughter of Zuras and Cybèle, a couple of Eternals. But of these two lovebirds we are interested in Zuras today. This is the son of the cosmic entity Kronos who had a second son named A’lars (but better known as Mentor). Inspired by Roman myths, when their father dies, the two brothers become enemies as they fight for power.

After a bitter fight, Zura finally emerges victorious from this brotherly fight. Instead of killing his brother, the new king banishes him to the planet Titan. Despite everything, Mentor cannot be defeated and connects with the only survivor of Titan: Sui’sa.

Thanos is Thena’s cousin

This is where things get interesting when the new couple gives birth to a son who … Thanos! Because of its deformity, the purple baby is rejected. In the comics, this quest will fuel the young titan’s hatred, as well as his thirst for vengeance and destruction.

In the comics, Thanos and Thena don’t meet. That said, their relationship is indeed real and closer, as Thanos is none other than his cousin! So we can easily imagine the atmosphere at family dinners …

A fascinating relationship

Because of this relationship, however, Thena’s powers are fascinating. In the trailer we recognize the powers that have been given to him through his eternity, such as his ability to travel through time.

However, according to the comics, his skills go much further. It has thus overwhelmed the ability to regenerate, can transform matter and control the spirit of its enemies. She is thus equipped with telekinetic and telepathic powers and masters teleportation. Ah yes: and it also flies!

With Thanos sharing some of his abilities (especially when it comes to his mental abilities), we can’t wait to see what Angelina Jolie’s character will be capable of.

See you in the cinema on November 3rd to find out!