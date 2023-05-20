A Strengthened Zelensky Heads to G7 Meeting in Japan

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine was headed to the Group of seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, the Japanese authorities confirmed on Saturday, bolstered by a significant shift from President Biden, who informed U.S. allies that he would enable Ukrainian pilots to be skilled on American-made F-16 fighter jets. Mr. Biden mentioned he was additionally ready to let different international locations give F-16s to Ukraine.

On Saturday morning, in Hiroshima, Jake Sullivan, the nationwide safety adviser, confirmed the shift.

Because the G7 leaders reaffirmed their collective help of Ukraine within the face of Russia’s invasion, Mr. Zelensky on Friday welcomed the “historic choice” by Mr. Biden, and said on Twitter that he would talk about its “sensible implementation” on the summit.

Mr. Zelensky was anticipated to handle the leaders of the Group of seven nations, who’ve gathered in Hiroshima, Japan, a metropolis that was itself as soon as leveled by conflict, as he seeks to marshal extra army help for his nation from the leaders of the world’s wealthiest democracies. His go to was organized after he expressed a “sturdy want” to take part nose to nose, Japan’s Ministry of Overseas Affairs mentioned in an announcement.