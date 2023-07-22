A Story of Arab Loss Comes to Life at a Kibbutz in Israel

The bizarre exhibition — titled, “Spirit of Man, Spirit of Place” — has attracted document crowds to the small museum, nearly 100,000 individuals because it opened in November 2022. A program constructed across the exhibit brings Jewish and Arab kids collectively.

Works embrace work of the sabra, or prickly pear, bushes that marked the boundaries of Palestinian villages and have been adopted by early Zionists as a logo of their very own identification. A video set up sparkles with a Palestinian matriarch in her dying days sharing reminiscences of trauma and loss. Intricate embroidered items are spattered with crimson, like blood, symbolizing the violence that has lengthy gripped the area.

The undertaking was first proposed to the museum by Stated Abu Shakra, 67, one of many 5 artists whose work is featured, throughout a spasm of Arab-Jewish mob violence that rocked Israel two years in the past. He stated the purpose was to create empathy between Arabs and Jews, whereas asserting Palestinian identification and pleasure.