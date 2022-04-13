A step-by-step guide on how to check WiFi password on iPhone?

Wondering about how to check WiFi password on iPhone? Almost all smart devices connect to a WiFi network after you’ve logged in once. If you forget your WiFi passwords these days, it is very easy to find that.

While iPhones don’t have a built-in feature that makes it easy to show your WiFi network’s password, there are ways to do it. iPhone users can find their WiFi passwords in a number of ways. Keep in mind that it’s not easy to find your WiFi password on a computer, but you can do it with some help. Check out our step-by-step guides to find Wifi password with much ease and comfort.

How to check WiFi password on iPhone?

On an iPhone, go to Settings > Wi-Fi > and tap the I next to your network. Then, tap and hold the number next to Router, choose Copy, and paste it into your web browser’s address bar. Finally, type in your router’s username and password, and then click Wireless settings to change the settings.

It’s time to go to the Settings app on your iPhone, so do that now. This is the app that comes with your iPhone. It has a gear-shaped icon.

Then, click Wi-Fi.

So, tap and hold on Router, then choose Copy. These steps will copy the IP address of your router to the clipboard, so you can paste it into a web browser when you’re done. Or, you can write the number down somewhere else.

When you’re done, open up a web browser on your iPhone and look for something. You can use any web browser you want on your iPhone, like Safari or Chrome.

Then, type your router’s IP address into the search bar and hit Go on your keyboard to start.

To do this, press and hold the address bar at the top of your browser. Then, choose Paste to paste the text. Note: If you see a page that says, “This connection is not private,” you can tap Advanced and then go on. It’s not important to pay attention to this warning, says Netgear. Your router is on your own network and has built-in security.

Next, type in your router’s username and password, and then click Sign In to log in. There will be a difference between the username and password for your router and the username and password for your WiFi.

Your router’s username and password might be written on it or in its manual. You might be able to find these things there, too. If not, you can also use this list to find the default username and password for your router by brand if you can’t find them on your own.

You should keep in mind that the names of routers are usually admin, user, or leave it blank.

There are three common router passwords: “admin,” “password,” or “no password.” The most common is to leave it blank.

Most of the time, you will see this in a menu that is on the left side of your screen. However, your router might call this button something else. To get to the basic or security settings of your wireless router, you might have to tap on other buttons. These settings usually have your WiFi password or passphrase.

Finally, you will see your WiFi password next to the network name, so don’t forget to write it down.

Then you can get rid of your WiFi password and change it to something you can remember.

Make sure you save your changes when you’re done. Otherwise, your changes won’t take place.

How to find a WiFi password on Mac?

In order to find your WiFi password on an iPhone, go to Settings > Apple ID > iCloud, then turn on Keychain. Make sure that Keychain is turned on on your Mac by going to System Preferences > Apple ID > iCloud. It’s time to open Keychain Access. Type in the name of your WiFi network, and then check the box next to “Show Password.”

Then, click your Apple ID. To start, click on your name and profile picture at the top of the screen.

Next, choose iCloud.

Make sure the Keychain is on. Then click Keychain and make sure it is turned on If it isn’t on, click the radio button to turn it on. This way, you can tell if the button is green:

On your Mac screen, click the Apple icon in the upper-left corner.

System Preferences is the next thing you should click on.

Click Apple ID and Then, make sure that the box for Keychain is checked, and then you can go on. To find Keychain, you might have to scroll down a little bit to find it.

Next, choose iCloud.

To do this, click on “Find” in the upper left corner. If you want to do this, click on the half-blue, half-gray face in your dock.

Also, you can right-click anywhere on your desktop and then press the Command + N keys on your keyboard at the same time. You can also do this.

Afterward, click “Apps.” You should be able to see this on the left side of your Finder window. Another way to do this is to right-click on the Finder window and then press the Command, Shift, and A keys at the same time.

Go to the Utility folder.

The next thing to do is to open the Keychain Access app.

If your WiFi name isn’t there, type it in the search box and hit Enter.

When you’re done, double-click your WiFi network to get to it. This will open a pop-up window where you can change the settings for the app.

Then, click the box next to Show password to show the password.

Next, you’ll need to enter the password for your Keychain account. In order to log in to that Mac computer, you use the same password that you do.

As the last step, you can find your WiFi password next to the button that says Show Password.

How to check WiFi Password on Router?

This is another way to use your iPhone to find a Wi-Fi password. You can go right to the source: your Wi-Fi router. Getting the Wi-Fi password on your iPhone is not the same as getting the information you need from this.

When you need the password, you’re going to the source, which is the Wi-Fi router and getting it there. Almost all Wi-Fi routers let you go into them to check and change things like the password and other things. Do this:

Make sure that your iPhone is connected to the Wi-Fi network that you want to find the password for, then look for the password.

Take a look at the settings.

Turn on Wi-Fi.

Make sure you tap the I icon next to the Wi-Fi name.

There’s a field called “Router.” Find it and write down the number there (the router’s IP address). I think it’s going to be like 192.168.0.1, but it could be something else.

It’s also possible to tap and hold the IP address to copy it.

Make sure your iPhone’s web browser is open. Go to the IP address from the last step.

You’ll be asked to go into your router to do this. Administrators need to know the username and password they set up when they set up their router, so they can get in and do things on it. T

here’s a good chance you wrote this down somewhere. It’s also possible that you didn’t change the default username and password (which you should have done, anyway). In this case, it could be as simple as admin/admin.

Google “default password for [your Wi-Fi router model]” if you don’t know how to set it up.

In order to find your router’s Wi-Fi password, you’ll need to log into your router. Each router will have a slightly different set of steps, but if you look for settings or the name of the Wi-Fi network, you’ll be on the right track!

Conclusion

WiFi passwords are easy to forget, especially because we tend to keep them on our phones and tablets. When you’re near a network, most devices, like the iPhone, save the passwords so they can automatically connect to your network when you’re in the area. This happens when you want to connect a new device to your WiFi network, but you can’t remember the WiFi password, so you can’t do that.

So, that’s all about how to check WiFi password on iPhone. We hope you have enjoyed reading the post.