A stand-up comedian went viral with a TikTok saying Alyson Stoner was his first crush. A year later, she showed up at his performance to surprise him.

Alyson Stoner on the premiere of “Step Up.”Michael Buckner/Getty Pictures

A comic went viral with a TikTok joking about Alyson Stoner being his first crush.

Stoner responded with a TikTok the place she made a shock go to to the comedian, Connor King.

The pair posed for photographs within the TikTok which acquired over 5.6 million views.

Actor Alyson Stoner has gone viral on TikTok after she visited a slapstick comedian who made a joke about her being his first crush.

On December 20, 2021, slapstick comedian Connor King, who has over 190,000 followers on TikTok, shared a video of a comedy set wherein he mentioned that Stoner was his first crush. King mentioned he had owned a e book that featured a poster from the 2003 film “Cheaper by the Dozen” on the entrance, which included Stoner’s face that he stared at each day.

King then advised a narrative about seeing Stoner 10 years later whereas he labored at a movie show in Los Angeles, California. When she lined up for popcorn he advised her, “I really like your e book.” King mentioned she responded by telling him she did not have a e book, to which he replied “Oh no, I simply have one in every of you.”

The clip was considered over 729,000 occasions and acquired over 1,200 feedback, a lot of which tagged Stoner’s TikTok account in a bid to get her consideration. On December 24, 2021, Stoner left a touch upon the video which mentioned, “Hi there, Connor,” which acquired over 11,700 likes.

A 12 months glided by earlier than Stoner posted a response video to her TikTok account on December 26, 2022. She mentioned she was planning to attend one in every of his exhibits unannounced. “He would not know I am coming,” an on-screen caption learn.

The video, which acquired over 5.6 million views, confirmed Stoner sitting at a desk in a venue, and separate clips of King being launched on stage. Stoner might later be seen sitting in a automotive the place she recapped the night. “Simply bought out of the present. He did an outstanding job,” she mentioned. Stoner added it was “nice to satisfy him,” and shared a number of photographs of them posing collectively. She concluded the video by saying, “It was actually candy. It is a full-circle second. So the web wins!”

On December 27, King posted a duet to Stoner’s video with the caption, “perhaps subsequent time you may soar on stage too?” Within the 55-second video, which was considered over 157,000 occasions, King mentioned he had been telling the Stoner story for years and did not anticipate it to go viral. King may very well be seen thanking Stoner for her feedback about his efficiency, and ended the video by saying, “thanks, web!”

King posts movies of his performances on TikTok, which embody jokes about his upbringing and household. He additionally shares his stand-up materials on his Instagram account the place he has over 136,000 followers.

Stoner rose to fame starring within the 2008 Disney film “Camp Rock.” She has over 2.6 million followers on TikTok the place she usually shares behind-the-scenes movies of life as an actor, in addition to 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

