A special edition of Monopoly with the “Sopranos” is coming.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 24, 2021
0

A special edition of Monopoly with the “Sopranos” is coming

Among the properties to buy is Bada Bing !, the strip club that Tony Soprano used as his office.

This is a Monopoly edition where anything is possible. The iconic game will have a special edition dedicated to the Sopranos series and every aspect of the game, from the features to the tokens each player uses, is inspired by the story of Tony Soprano.

Forget Rua Augusta or Rossio. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the most valuable properties here are Bada Bing! (which served as Tony Soprano’s office), Satriales Butcher, Tony’s house, or the golf course where many of the crimes in the HBO series were commemorated.

In this issue – for over 17 years – the community cards in honor of Paulie Walnuts are renamed “OHH!” And you can use Tony’s boat, Bobby Bacala’s toy train or the chair of Dr. Play Melfi, Tony Soprano’s psychologist.

There is no official release date for the game yet.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJuly 24, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of An artist imagined the children of 21 fictional couples (part 2)

An artist imagined the children of 21 fictional couples (part 2)

May 21, 2021
Photo of Investigation against Ramelow and Höcke | Free press

Investigation against Ramelow and Höcke | Free press

December 4, 2020
Photo of The 10 most powerful cult swordsmen in manga history (One Piece, Demon Slayer …)

The 10 most powerful cult swordsmen in manga history (One Piece, Demon Slayer …)

March 2, 2021
Photo of Biden wants to clarify the origin of the corona – China outraged | free press

Biden wants to clarify the origin of the corona – China outraged | free press

May 27, 2021
Back to top button