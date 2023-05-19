A South Korean Poet’s Work Honors Cats

Most nights, Hwang In-suk pushes a procuring cart up and down the steep alleys of her Seoul neighborhood, trailed by stray cats that emerge from shadows to greet her beneath glowing streetlamps and comfort retailer marquees.

Her neighbors have a tendency to consider Ms. Hwang, 64, merely as somebody who feeds cats on the street. Just a few know that she is a celebrated poet whose work explores loneliness and impermanence within the South Korean capital.

Her many years of writing span a time wherein South Korea has cycled by means of a dizzying variety of identities, together with these of a rustic dominated by repressive army dictatorships, a fledgling democracy and, most not too long ago, an financial energy and worldwide cultural juggernaut.

Ms. Hwang mentioned her nocturnal cat-feeding routine permits her to quietly observe not solely cats, her favourite muses, but in addition her altering neighborhood and the underclass of a megacity that’s more and more recognized for its flashy exterior.