a smartphone with a good battery life for less than 200 euros

If you have a smartphone budget of up to 200 euros, here is a very good plan for the Vivo Y70 that fits this criterion perfectly, but that’s not the only argument, it has many others as well.

Vivo Y70: fast charging and good battery life

The Vivo Y70 is a mobile phone with a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, so that you have a comfortable display to watch your films, series and videos. In addition to this diagonal, the panel has a refresh rate of 90 Hz, so you have an interface and a nice fluidity. Vivo relied on a good experience at this level.

As for the technical data sheet, we are clearly on a versatile device:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Graphics chip: Adreno 610 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB expandable by adding a microSD card

On the back there is also a triple sensor module for photos:

48 megapixels, wide angle 2 megapixels, macro 2 megapixels, depth

And at the front you have to rely on a 16-megapixel sensor.

Where the Vivo Y70 stands out from the competition is its autonomy, as it has a large 4100 mAh battery that is compatible with 33W fast charge, which means you’ll have 65% charged in 30 minutes.

The Vivo Y70 was priced at $ 279, but this good deal allows you to get it for $ 199. If you want a high-end device, just go to Samsung with the Galaxy S20 FE promo.

Why let yourself be seduced?

Very nice 90 Hz AMOLED screen. Versatile thanks to 8 GB of RAM. Great price

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.