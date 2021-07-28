a shoot breaks out in full projection

While the perennial debate about the effects of violence in video games and in the cinema continues to be conjured up with the frequency of episodes of firearm violence, particularly within the American political spheres, a tragedy that re-emerged as part of a screening of American Nightmare 5 Danger, To revive controversy.

When reality goes beyond fiction

While proponents of the US’s total ban on arms circulation find themselves at a dead end due to a deeply rooted tradition, the number of mass shootings in the country increases every year. In this context, unfortunately, there is a new slaughter to mourn American territory.

An 18-year-old woman was killed Monday night at The Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater in the city of Corona, California. A 19-year-old was also seriously injured and brought to the intensive care unit in critical condition.

The context of the filming is all the more dramatic given that it took place in a screening room with American Nightmare 5. As a reminder, the film is set in a dystopian universe: in order to reduce the crime rate in a world sunk in chaos, the government decides to organize an annual cleanup where all crimes are allowed.

Justice will not be applied for 12 hours. However, this rate has the peculiarity that after the allotted period the purge is extended and the temporary survivors of the purge are left in endless chaos. Given the theme of the film, the drama is all the colder in the back.

The suspect is still wanted for murder

The authorities do not yet know whether it was a targeted shooting or whether the perpetrator acted arbitrarily. The latter is still on the run for the time being and the police in the city of Corona are actively looking for the criminal. At the same time, the identity of the victims was not disclosed.

As a reminder, the number of shootings per year in the USA is considerable: in 2020 there were 3,261 shootings in the USA. Also, the number of gun fatalities rose 25% from 2019.