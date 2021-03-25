a series in preparation for Disney +, but with that big change

While Benjamin Gates fans have been waiting for years for the third installment of the franchise of the same name, a universe-inspired series is set to land on Disney +. This new story already heralds big changes.

A spin-off series for Benjamin Gates

In 2004 Benjamin Gates landed on our cinema screens and immediately won over the public. This modern day Indiana Jones was quickly offered a sequel that hit theaters in 2007. Since then, fans have been desperately waiting for a third episode. This one would be under development right now, but while it’s waiting for its official announcement, Disney has something that is keeping us waiting. The company with the big ears is preparing a Benjamin Gates series for Disney +. However, some fans may be disappointed.

A spin-off series in 10 episodes is being prepared for Disney +, but should take place without Benjamin Gates and therefore without Nicolas Cage. According to Deadline, this new series will focus on a heroine named Jess Morales. This 20 year old young woman is accompanied by her group of friends to begin the adventure of a lifetime, discovering her mysterious family history, and finding a lost treasure.

It is easy to offer a Benjamin Gates series without Benjamin Gates because the original version of the saga is called “National Treasure” and not Benjamin Gates as it was invented by the French translators. We’ll have to rack our brains to find a French title that links this spin-off to the Benjamin Gates saga. You should have some time as this new series does not currently have a release date. Deadline adds that the series was developed alongside the Benjamin Gates 3 plot, so there could be links between the two projects.

We will keep you updated on the progress of these two projects. In the meantime, are you looking forward to this new series for Disney +? Take the survey and give your opinion in the comments.