A season 2 or a movie, the answer fell

While the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series has just ended on Disney +, we wondered about the follow-up Marvel Studios would give: a season 2 or a movie? Good news, the answer just came down.

Which sequel for the Disney + series?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier miniseries, which ended April 23 on Disney +, has finally lifted the veil on the fate of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Steve Rogers’ retirement in Avengers: Endgame caused confusion among fans of the superhero, the Disney + series has put them deeply at ease with how his legacy is being treated. The real success of the series managed to convince fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While it was meant to be a miniseries, the showrunner had confided that it wasn’t closed for Season 2. However, it seems that this is not the shape Marvel prefers for the Falcon and the Soldier of Winter sequel. In fact, Deadline tells us that Marvel Studios is currently working on a Captain America 4 film, the first feature film to star Sam Wilson in the costume of the American superhero. Of course, if the announcement of this film does not rule out a second season, it should be known that Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, showrunners and screenwriters of Falcon and The Winter Soldier, respectively, are Gold and are already recognized as the movie’s authors.

We envision the two men being particularly busy writing the film, as they will succeed Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who wrote the scripts for Captain America: First Avenger, Captain America: The Soldier of winter and Captain America: Civil War. Thought as a trilogy, the first three Captain America films are a favorite among MCU fans. A real bet for Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson!

Also note that a second season of Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s outfit is made more difficult by the development of the characters. Become the new Captain America, Sam Wilson is no longer a hawk. Bucky Barnes spent the season turning the page Winter Soldier to become the White Wolf. When there is a new season, the title must definitely be changed. A difficulty for Disney, as the line between season 2 and new series would be particularly good.

The miniseries Falcon and the Winter Soldier therefore appear as a simple transition series between the first three Captain America and Captain America 4. If the Disney + series offers a perfect playground for Marvel Studios, they are above all tools for the transition between the various films. WandaVision switched from Avengers: Endgame to Doctor Strange and the Multiversum of Madness. As for Loki, the series is likely to act as a transition between Endgame and the Thor: Love and Thunder movie. The other series (She Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight) allow the MCU to add new characters.

Currently, Captain America 4 has no title, appointed director, and approximate release date. We will of course keep you updated as soon as this information becomes available.