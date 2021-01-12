A school diploma | is sufficient for extra teething days. Free press

Berlin (dpa) – For families, there is now more clarity about the planned extra sick days for children this year.

The Federal Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that it should not only be possible to take advantage of the extra days when schools and nurseries are closed, but also when compulsory attendance is suspended or access to the daycare center is restricted. According to a drafting help available to the German news agency for a corresponding bill, this also applies if parents were merely asked not to bring their children to daycare.

Parents who could theoretically work from home can also apply for childhood sickness benefit. “Schooling the children while working from home often pushes young families to the limit of their resilience during pandemic times. That is why we want to make it possible for these parents to take care of their children at home in an uncomplicated way and without financial loss, ”said Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) on Tuesday.

A condition for taking advantage of the children’s sick days is that there is no other person in the household who can take care of the child. Only those with legal health insurance should be entitled to this. To confirm this, a certificate from the day nursery or school, which must be submitted to the health insurance company, is sufficient.

Parents had asked themselves many questions about the planned increase in recent days. According to Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD), the federal government has now initiated the corresponding legislative change through a so-called circular resolution. It has yet to pass through the Bundestag, but should then be retroactive to January 5.

According to the plans, not only the additional sick days allocated during childhood should be used for school and childcare restrictions, but all of them. It is expected that there will be hundreds of millions of extra costs for health insurers. The costs are offset by higher subsidies from the federal government to health insurers.

In addition to the extra sick days during childhood, parents also have the option of receiving state benefits if they are unable to go to work in schools and daycare centers due to pandemic restrictions. The state then pays 67 percent wage replacement via the employer, up to a maximum of 2016 euros per month. Both services are not available at the same time. If a parent applies for childhood sickness benefits, both parents are entitled to compensation during this time, the federal Department of Health said.