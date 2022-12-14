A Russian defector said soldiers in his unit raped a mother and daughter and were never jailed when their commanders found out

A priest blesses the stays of people that have been killed in Bucha, Ukraine, the place Nikita Chibrin’s unit is linked to alleged struggle crimes.Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Pictures/LightRocket through Getty Pictures

A Russian deserter who’s now in Europe informed CNN that his unit included “maniacs who take pleasure in killing.”

Nikita Chibrin mentioned males in his unit raped a mom and daughter however weren’t jailed, simply despatched residence.

Chibrin’s papers present he was in a unit linked to alleged struggle crimes in Bucha, CNN mentioned.

A Russian soldier who abandoned his unit and is now in Europe mentioned his colleagues in Ukraine included males who loved killing and males who raped a mom and daughter however have been by no means jailed for it.

Nikita Chibrin informed CNN that two troopers in his unit raped two ladies in March, when his unit was northwest of Kyiv, however that commanders barely punished them.

He mentioned the troopers ran away after it occurred: “I noticed them run, then I discovered they have been rapists. They raped a mom and a daughter.”

He mentioned that commanders shrugged after studying about it, and that the troopers have been crushed however not given any formal punishment.

“They have been by no means jailed. Simply fired. Identical to that: ‘Go!’ They have been merely dismissed from the struggle. That is it.”

Chibrin was chatting with CNN from a European metropolis the place he has requested asylum, after he abandoned the army in September and fled the nation.

He mentioned that his commanders broadly ignored any rapes, killing, and looting by troopers of their unit.

“They reacted like: ‘No matter. It occurred. So what?’ Really, there was no response,” he mentioned.

He later added: “There is not any self-discipline.”

Chibrin mentioned that his unit had troopers who loved killing, together with murdering unarmed civilians.

He mentioned that troopers had a “direct command to homicide” anybody who shared details about the unit, together with civilians, and that “if somebody had a telephone – we have been allowed to shoot them.”

Chibrin informed CNN that he was a part of the sixty fourth Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, a unit linked to alleged struggle crimes in Bucha.

Army paperwork backed up this declare, CNN reported.

Chibrin mentioned he didn’t commit any crimes himself, and that he didn’t see murders.

Ukraine mentioned that as of September it had documented 34,000 circumstances of alleged struggle crimes since Russia’s invasion started in February.

Russia’s protection ministry didn’t reply to CNN relating to Chibrin’s claims.

Russia has broadly denied that its troopers have dedicated any struggle crimes, together with in Bucha.

