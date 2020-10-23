A return to Isla Sorna will be key to the franchise’s success

Jurassic World Dominion, the third part of the second trilogy, will again take over the direction of Isla Sorna. Colin Trevorrow, its director, confirmed the return of the legendary island through a series of photos. A blessing for the franchise that has been closed in the most beautiful way.

Back at home

Until Repetita Placent allowed us to see Horace in distant times. Not surprisingly, Jurassic World follows the same dynamic as Jurassic Park. Discovery of a park in the first part, the dinosaurs let go of the civilians in the second part and finally the dinosaurs find an oasis of peace and freedom in the last part. A well-oiled cog that takes its course for the Jurassic World trilogy. Although Isla Sorna has been teased but confirmed by Colin Trevorrow, it has not been clarified whether or not the island will act as a simple cameo.

Ultra limited stock for our Halloween box!

🎃 Pamper yourself this Halloween 💀 with the new special Mr Jack Hitek Box! Receive a maximum of products with a market value of around € 75 for only € 39.99. Find out more here

The boxes stamped with “Site B: Isla Sorna” could well be just remnants of the island. However, Isla Sorna settles down as a logical conclusion. A return to normalcy that is the essence of the franchise. The first trilogy has already proven it: interactions between humans and dinosaurs must be kept to a minimum. The dinosaurs were unleashed on Isla Sorna in Jurassic Park 3 and faced human activity as soon as Jurassic World opened. And knowing that there is no limit to human greed, dinosaurs have been constantly unleashed on their peers to provide an enjoyable spectacle to those in power.

“How much more evidence will you need? How often do you have to prove it? We are causing our own extinction. Too many red lines have been crossed. And our earth has fought profoundly, polluted by greed and megalomaniac politics. The genetic power has been unleashed and will of course turn into disaster. That change became inevitable when we brought the first dinosaur back to life. We manage to convince ourselves that a sudden change is a fact that occurs outside of the normal course of things like a traffic accident or beyond our control like an incurable disease. It is inconceivable that a radical, irrational change can be a framework. And that’s exactly what happens. And that’s what happens. Humans and dinosaurs will be forced to coexist. These creatures were long ahead of us here. and if we’re not careful you’ll be so much late r be. We have to adapt to new, unexpected threats. We have crossed the threshold. We are at the beginning of a new era of the Jurassic … “explains Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

As the charismatic Jeff Goldblum says so well in the second episode of the Jurassic World trilogy: “We are at the beginning of a new era of Jurassic.” Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended with the forced escape of many dinosaurs. Carnivores released in urban and densely populated areas suggest slaughter. Jurassic World 3 should therefore give us an insight into the meeting between the mosasaur from Jurassic World and the surfers, that of Blue and a residential area, but also the duel (probably quickly) between a lion and the T. Rex.

The dinosaurs must be captured and captured to avoid carnage. Problem: Where can you relocate your animals from an ancient time? After Isla Nublar was hit by a volcanic eruption, it is advisable to turn our attention to “Site B”: Isla Sorna. A homecoming that allows the series to end after turning itself around like a snake biting its tail. However, the film work offered by Steven Spielberg in the 90s was not intended to end after a second trilogy.

The world of cinema has repeatedly proven that it wants to express its iconic sagas as much as possible. The umpteenth cinematographic trilogy, derivative products, redirected series, Jurassic Park, which are now listed in the pantheon of pop culture, shouldn’t go away with Jurassic World 3. It goes without saying, however, that this third part of the second trilogy was re-signed by Colin Trevorrow was supposed to make Isla Sorna the immortal refuge of our dinosaur friends. Before opening a new amusement park, it goes without saying.