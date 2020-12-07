A return planned soon enchants the fans

After her arrest in 2004 after 570 episodes, the TV show Camera Café left a void in the hearts of fans who have watched the show on M6 for 3 years. We also offered you an article in which to find your favorite actors with a couple of years of age, to provoke a little nostalgia in you. Recently Bruno Solo spoke about his upcoming projects and said that Camera Café will be back in a very short time, much to the delight of fans.

The failure of the previous comeback

Camera Café 2: The Top Box is a program that followed the success of the first Camera Café program and aired between January 18, 2010 and February 12, 2010. However, Camera Café 2 was not expected to be successful, largely because the actors from Camera Café (the original) were absent. After the dissatisfaction of the fans who had avoided this comeback, the broadcast of the show was interrupted.

On behalf of the Belgian media Télépro, Bruno Solo agreed to come back to this inconclusive experience and stated in particular:

When I restarted Camera Café with new actors a few years ago, we were sure of our success. The people didn’t come. They had the characters from before in mind. The public needs to be shaken from time to time for being conservative. The series would have taken some time to install, but it didn’t. M6 said, “This doesn’t work, goodbye”. We are not ungrateful because we will repeat the 20 years of Camera Café with them.

As Bruno Solo says so well, a new Camera Café project will see the light of day in 2021 and should delight early fans. When we say you should never let yourself be defeated!

Bruno Solo’s new project

Bruno Solo has announced his next future projects on behalf of Télépro, and first and foremost is the planned return of Camera Café. The full interview can be found below:

If you’ve heard Bruno Solo interview, you may have heard the following statement:

Well, it’s not sure yet if it will be ready, but (…) for September 2021 we thought it would be worth doing a one-shot (…) which I don’t necessarily want that yet to take once because it’s great, but it takes a lot of time (…). With Yvan, we said to ourselves that we had to mark the occasion for the series’ 20 years. We’re making a comeback for Camera Café for one issue. We’ll relive what we haven’t seen since the series ended. A priori it is for M6. This is the channel that launched the series. According to our idea, it is 2 x 52 minutes or 1 x 90 minutes for September 2021.

Bruno Solo will therefore be in the company of his then accomplice, Yvan Le Bolloc’h, to offer us an episode (or two) that may or may not provide a definitive conclusion (or not) to a French series that left the ghosts mark.