a report with new shocking revelations in the pipeline

A senior US intelligence official under Trump’s presidency told the controversial Fox News Outlet that a confidential UFO report with numerous UFO sightings would be released in June.

The man behind these revelations

That manager is called John Ratcliffe. As a member of the Republican Party, he was director of the National Intelligence Service from 2020 to 2021 under the presidency of Donald Trump. As a staunch defender of the former President of the United States, he distinguished himself last year by qualifying as “China’s greatest threat to China” for democracy and freedom in the world. “Ratcliffe, obviously interested in the subject of UFOs, developed a secret program in 2007 called Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification, which is devoted to investigating UFOs, investigating traversable wormholes, doors and stars. Here it carries.

A report that would be unprecedented

Last media release to date and noticed it was on the Fox News channel on Friday March 19th. On the microphone, Ratcliffe announced that the government plans to release a report disclosing many UFO sightings, more than the ones he said have already been made public.

He states that these UFOs would have been picked up by reliable sources such as Navy or Air Force pilots.

They are objects that have been seen by pilots in the Navy or the US Air Force or that have been captured by satellite images and that frankly carry out actions that are difficult to explain, ”he reveals.

The man goes even further by citing “hard-to-reproduce movements that we don’t have the technology for, movements at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without creating a sonic boom”.

Unless he brushes aside the hypothesis of weather phenomena, visual impairment or military tests by foreign powers, he teases several inexplicable cases: “It is also possible that our opponents may have more advanced technology than we thought. […] But there are cases when we just don’t have a valid explanation for what we saw. “

Everything in harmony

I’m glad the Pentagon finally released this footage, but it just scratches the surface of the research and materials available. The US needs to conduct serious scientific research into this and its possible national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed. https://t.co/1XNduvmP0u

April 27, 2020

This reveal follows the release of three videos showing “unidentified aerial phenomena” filmed by the cameras of naval aircraft between 2004 and 2015. These videos were forwarded through a tweet from Senator Harry Reid (who put $ 22 million into the government’s UFO investigation) blurting out that these videos “just scratch the surface,” which the government has been doing on their files . Last Friday, John Ratcliffe also said there had been sighting reports “around the world”.

We also know from a 2019 Washington Post article that the U.S. Navy and Air Force would create reporting logs and demonstrate their interactions with these strange phenomena in order to bring them up.

These videos will initially be classified as a defense secret, but the Pentagon is expected to release the report by June 1, Maria Bartiromo said in an interview. In the meantime, here’s this interactive map that shows all of the UFO appearances.