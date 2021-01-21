A replenishment is planned for February 2, 2021. We’ll tell you where to find the consoles

We know that getting your hands on a PS5 in 2021 will certainly be very difficult. As a result, there are rumors of possible PS5 replenishments on the internet. It is sometimes difficult to separate the true from the false. In addition, some information is accurate (e.g. the arrival of consoles in some warehouses) but the stores that received it sometimes don’t put it up for sale directly, preferring to wait a bit to better plan the event. In this article, we come back to the Playstation 5 sale that took place yesterday and the next console replenishment.

January 20, 2021 sales

We knew inventory was being shipped to various stores and that it would certainly be offered to customers this week. Little did we know that CDiscount would be among the first.

On January 20, 2021, punctually at 10 a.m., the few PS5s from CDiscount sold like hot cakes on the first day of sales. However, what about other stores that have received stock, such as Amazon France (600 consoles recently received) or even Carrefour (792 consoles received)? At the moment, these two brands have not announced when these consoles will go on sale, although we hope it shouldn’t be too late. However, we already know that another store will be offering inventory on February 2nd.

The next planned replenishment

After CDiscount got its sales up at lightning speed, the hopes of many internet users were dashed. However, in order to bring balm to the hearts of all disappointed, CDiscount has announced and confirmed that more shares will arrive on February 2, 2021.

However, if you want to be one of the lucky ones, there is no quick fix. The best thing is undoubtedly to be very (very) responsive on the morning of next February 2nd. Your F5 key will certainly smoke after a while after being hammered. However, we hope you are one of the lucky few to succeed!