a remake of the first part, soon available for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?

Two years after the gigantic Red Dead Redemption 2 was released, rumor has it that Rockstar is working on a remake of the first part. Info or Intox? We tell you everything!

The crazy rumor from the weekend

In the past few years there has been a surge in remakes of great video game classics. Remakes of Final Fantasy VII, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening or Demon’s Souls made headlines. And it seems that the rock star studio is tempted by the challenge too. In fact, there is a rumor that the developer of Grand Theft Auto is working on the remake of one of its biggest hits: the first episode of Red Dead Redemption.

The origin of this rumor is believed to be in screenshots from Amazon sites showing a compilation of Red Dead Redemption on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S titled The Outlaws Collection with a premium remake of the first edition from 2010. A nice promise certainly, especially since The Outlaws Collection would be released in December 2021 and the remake would feature new missions.

First we checked and we couldn’t find a trace of the product sheet on Amazon. Then when we can understand the full interest that, given the resounding success of Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar would have to remake the first part of Red Dead Redemption, it seems strange to us that Rockstar did not communicate on this point, during an E3, especially for such a tight release … the publisher could have used this announcement and the arrival of new gen consoles to help promote Red Dead Redemption 2. The price (barely $ 70) seems a little easy to us for a compilation of the remake of Red Dead Redemption and Red Dead Redemption 2 that was released two years ago. We are therefore waiting for Rockstar to confirm or reject the information. If these are just rumors, we hope the publisher will be convinced of the relevance of remaking the game in the near future.