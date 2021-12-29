a relative of the actor smashes the star of Aquaman

With the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial still in full swing and with the Johnny VS Amber documentary coming out next year, which explores the intricacies of the complex affair, a relative of the 58-year-old actor recently turned up. defending curse of the Caribbean actors, Silver-Handed Edward or Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Amber vs Johnny

It is one of the most publicized affairs for couples. Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s divorce and the circumstances that led to it have been a headache for the prominent press for more than three years.

An over-mediation that put the chip in the ear of Discovery, who was ordering a documentary about the case. The project, entitled Johnny vs Amber, will be released in 2022 and will tell the couple’s descent into hell in two episodes, in which each one takes the point of view of one of the two.

“She ruined her life”

According to relatives of the actor who played the famous pirate Jack Sparrow, his meeting with Amber Heard marked the start of the nightmare. “She ruined her life, really (…), it completely changed her career, it cost her friends and part of her family (…), she got inside her head and gave it back completely insane , to the point that he drank and did drugs, which drove him completely crazy, “testifies Bill Hanti in the documentary Johnny VS Amber, the former music group of Jack and Lily-Rose Depp’s father.

As a reminder, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp met on the set of Rhum Express in 2009 and were married in 2015, the year the couple’s problems resolved. Domestic violence, alcoholism, excesses of all kinds, Depp’s career gradually collapsed. We are obviously thinking of his 2020 dismissal of Fantastic Beasts by Warner after he lost his lawsuit against the English tabloid The Sun, which in these columns referred to him as a “violent husband”. But also about the chaotic filming of Pirates of the Caribbean: La Vengeance de Salazar in 2017, during which the actor regularly came tipsy.

shared responsibility

But even his ex-companion would not be free from all allegations. She is also said to have been violent towards him during their marriage. The American Aquaman actress admitted in July that she once hit her ex-husband in defense of her sister.

For his part, Johnny Depp decided to seek justice by launching defamation proceedings against them following a 2018 column published in the Washington Post. We know the actor is supported by his community, especially through the #JusticeforJohnnyDepp banner.

A new trial is slated for April 2022, in which he will demand the sum of 50 million US dollars. The affair is therefore not ready to end, fortunately for Discovery and Nick Hornby, the co-CEO of Optomen, who is producing the documentary.