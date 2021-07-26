a reduction of -21% on this electric scooter

An electric scooter is most practical for short trips around town. One of its advantages is its maneuverability. In fact, a scooter is lighter and smaller than a bicycle, which also makes it space-saving and easy to transport. It can also be folded. The Urbanglide Ride 85 XL electric scooter offers you all these advantages. In addition, it offers you a very good level of comfort during your travels.

URBANGLIDE RIDE 85 XL: enough for your rides to be fast and safe

With the Urbanglide Ride 85 XL electric scooter, you can get from point A to point B much faster. In fact, this model can go up to 25 km / h. Thanks to its 7.5 Ah battery, you can drive up to 30 km and enjoy impeccable driving comfort. The Urbanglide Ride 85 XL inherited double suspension at the front and rear for good reason. It also has 8.5 inch inflatable wheels.

The wheels of this electric scooter stick perfectly to the asphalt. They guarantee you incomparable handling. You can use your scooter with confidence, especially since it is equipped with a rear disc brake in addition to its foot brake system.

For even more safety, the Urbanglide Ride 85 XL electric scooter has been equipped with front and rear lighting. You even benefit from a brake light at the rear.

On the weight side, this model weighs 13.8 kg. Despite its lightness, it will be very robust. It will be able to carry a load of up to 120 kg. The charging time of the battery is 240 minutes.

Today this Urbanglide Ride 85 XL electric scooter costs 299 euros instead of 379 euros. Hurry up to buy it and you will save 30 euros.

In addition to this scooter, you can currently also purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 at a reduced price.

3 good reasons to buy this scooter?

The excellent road holding and driving comfort that it offers you. Its great robustness. Its front and rear lighting that ensures that you are always clearly visible

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.