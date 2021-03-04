A really good offer for the LG UltraFine 27UL550-W IPS UHD 4K 27 ” PC display

We all know the frustration of not being able to clearly see the details that are in the dark when playing a video game. This issue primarily affects gamers and reduces their performance and enjoyment. Details are also very important for immersive sensations when watching movies. This is where the LG UltraFine 27UL550-W comes into play, which currently costs less than 300 euros.

LG UltraFine 27UL550-W: Striving for performance

The LG UltraFine 27UL550-W is a 27-inch LED monitor. It can display images up to Ultra HD, i.e. 4K. Thanks to its compatibility with HDR 10 technology, this screen offers you all the details, whether in light and dark areas.

The color calibration enables a true-to-original image to be displayed. Not to mention, the wide angle makes it easier for you to enjoy your movies. This LG monitor also manages to limit the jerking caused by the difference between the frame rate of the graphics card and that of the screen. So, you can enjoy beautiful pictures with better fluidity.

If you are a seasoned gamer you know that onscreen response time is very important. Please note that this LG PC monitor contains Dynamic Action Sync mode. This mode minimizes the display delay. If the action scenes are often played in the dark, you will appreciate the screen’s Black Stabilizer function.

Even in the field of video games, the aspect ratio of the screen is 16: 9, ideal for gamers. The LG UltraFine 27UL550-W also offers the option of choosing between FPS and RTS mode and then adapting it to the type of game. Thanks to the OnScreen Control software, it also offers better maneuverability when adjusting the display. In addition, your comfort is ensured by the ability to change the height and angle of the screen.

After all, this PC display (L × W × H) measures 62.3 × 20.9 × 46 cm and weighs 4.4 kg. You can also connect it to other devices via HDMI and Display Port. Do not hesitate any longer, because the LG UltraFine 27UL550-W costs only € 294.99 and has a manufacturer’s guarantee of 2 years. You benefit from a saving of € 35, as the usual price is € 329.99.

3 good reasons to buy this LG monitor?

The screen is suitable for gamers and those who want to watch movies. Various functions to enhance the viewing experience 4K display with very realistic colors

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.