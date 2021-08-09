a real gaming desktop for less than 100 euros thanks to a reduction of 64%

To play it is important to be well installed, because PC and peripherals are not enough, you need a suitable desk and chair. Here’s a very interesting promotion for a Homcom gaming desktop.

Homcom: an office for gamers

The desk, which we are offering you in good planning, consists of a multi-storage system, but also of a holder, a helmet holder, a cup holder and a mouse pad. Everything is arranged on a large board, which makes it easy to work and play (board dimensions 110 x 59 cm). There is also a system of eyelets to prevent them from becoming tangled and so that it is also more aesthetic.

The latter rests on Y-shaped feet with non-slip pads for the best possible stability.

Whether comfort or robustness, this gaming desk has been very well researched. It normally costs $ 279.99, but this great deal will save you $ 180, which is only $ 99.90 in the end. And for a gaming chair, it happens in this other good plan.

Why succumb to temptation?

Desktop memory and support robustness optimized for games

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals on the web for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce site pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.