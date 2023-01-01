A Radiation Spike Struck NASA’s Juno Just As It Took This Jaw-Dropping New Image

The JunoCam instrument aboard the Mission Juno spacecraft captured this picture of Jupiter’s volcanic … [+] moon Io on Dec. 14 from a distance of about 40,000 miles (64,000 kilometers). NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS

NASA’s Juno spacecraft has lastly returned a brand new picture after a two-week delay brought on by a radiation spike—and it’s of Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io.

Because the solar-powered spacecraft accomplished its forty seventh shut go (perijove) of Jupiter on Dec. 14 it tried to return its science information to NASA, however the downlink was disrupted.

The almost definitely trigger was that Juno flew by a radiation-intensive portion of Jupiter’s magnetosphere, in response to NASA. Mission controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory rebooted its onboard laptop and put the spacecraft into protected mode.

Nevertheless, NASA has been downlinking its information since Dec. 22, although the one picture returned to this point and publicly launched is that this picture (above) of Io, one in all Jupiter’s 4 big Galilean moons.

The picture was captured whereas Juno was 40,000 miles away. It consists of an apparent black space known as Loki Patera, Io’s largest volcanic despair, which comprises a lake of lava.

This view of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa was captured by JunoCam, the general public engagement digital camera aboard … [+] NASA’s Juno spacecraft, through the mission’s shut flyby on Sept. 29, 2022. Citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill processed the photographs to reinforce the colour and distinction. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSSImage processing: Kevin M. Gill CC BY 3.0

Io is essentially the most volcanic place within the photo voltaic system. It’s regarded as residence to an underground ocean of magma.

Io is in a relentless gravitational tug-of-war with Jupiter and the opposite massive moons, a lot in order that it modifications form throughout its 42-hour orbit.

It’s thought that the fixed stretching and squashing causes frictional “tidal heating” so nice that an ocean of magma is created underneath the floor.

The Dec. 14 perijove is simply the primary of 9 flybys of Io by Juno within the subsequent few years, two of which will likely be from simply 930 miles/1,500 kilometers away.

The spacecraft is in a extremely elliptical orbit that sees it get near the polar areas of Jupiter solely as soon as each 5 or 6 weeks, which is when it switches on its two-megapixel digital camera.

Juno’s subsequent flyby of Jupiter will likely be on Jan. 22, 2023.

Wishing you clear skies and huge eyes.