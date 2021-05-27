“A Quiet Place 2” is a great option for getting out of the house and getting scared at the movies

The humorist and chronicler Miguel Lambertini is writing about the sequel to John Krasinski’s film, which is now opening in Portugal.

Emily Blunt returns to star in the story.

I was already homesick to see a movie in a movie theater since the last time I was there I could still eat popcorn without fear of getting coronavirus. Before the pandemic, at most we could catch one of those creatures that will eat popcorn with its mouth open and suck on the soda until the end, which, to be honest, is almost worse than catching the beetle.

In fact, there is nothing quite like a dark cinema room to watch a good movie. I don’t like watching movies at home either, but a movie like A Quiet Place 2, which hits theaters this Thursday, May 27th, deserves to be seen on the big screen. In Colombo’s IMAX room, the experience is even more impressive, as both the picture and sound are stupidly haunting and we feel like the kid of the “Last Action Hero” when sucked into the screen.

As in all films of this genre, half the thriller, half the terror plays a central role in the development of the narrative, be it in moments when the scene is loud or, on the contrary, when there is no sound at all. In “A Quiet Place 2” this dynamic is even more present because sound is really the key premise on which the story is based.

In this sequel, which is now opening, we meet the Abbott family again, played by a number of fine actors, from the most experienced to the least experienced, including Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. Now they have to face the horrors of the outside world without the patriarch – played by John Krasinski, who translates, writes and realizes again – while they continue to fight for survival. This is because extraterrestrial creatures, ugly like the night of thunder, are very sensitive to noise and use this ability to hunt people.

But what they didn’t expect was that little Regan would use his deafness as a weapon to fight these terrible monsters. If the character is deaf, we onlookers are not, and therefore we cannot get rid of him, he doesn’t come back for a brave scare when a disintegrated body falls behind a door or a monster suddenly appears while trying to pull the hood of the car where the family tries to escape. This is very annoying because those canvas covers are a shame.

In the sequel to A Quiet Place, John Krasinski found the teenage heroine of this story to be an ingenious way to explore the sensitivity of monsters to noise. Of course, if it were in Portugal, it would be enough to set up a giant screen to loop those weekend programs like “Portugal em Festa” so that the aliens would soon fly to another galaxy on the first note of Nel Monteiro. That brings me to the only relatively incoherent point I found in this story, because in this sequel we find that the creatures came from heaven so it would appear that they are an alien race. In other words, they have the knowledge and technology to design ships that cross space, but then they don’t understand how to navigate a boat to reach an island. I thought it was a little strange, but that’s okay.

One thing is a spaceship powered by futuristic fuel, another thing is a trawler with a four-stroke gasoline engine, and it really isn’t everyone who pulls the license of a coast chief. “A Quiet Place 2” is a great option to get out of the house and miss a good scare in the dark of the cinema.