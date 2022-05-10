A Quick Review of New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 19 – See How Fans are Reacting?

Don’t miss Celebrity Myxer’s review of “Truth Be Told,” New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 19. Max finds a big problem with Dr. Fuentes’ plan to buy the UMI medical clinic, which could be the end of her.

Bloom helps two high school students with injuries that could kill them, and he finds out about a dangerous situation. Reynolds helps a brother and sister deal with a problem in their own family. Here are the things you missed.

A Quick Recap of New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 19

In yesterday’s episode of New Amsterdam, Dr. Helen Sharpe has gotten her ability to talk back. She can now speak in full sentences and can even help take care of her mother. Her mother went to the hospital to get help. Sharpe was there, too. Max was still happy for her, though. He was always calling her.

He listened to her new voicemail. He was happy with how she was doing, so things were good. Max was also making progress on his plan to get Veronica fired. After he incorporated his freelance business, she tried to fire him. She thought that if she did that, she could fire him, but Max told her that wasn’t possible. It said so in his job contract.

Max also had some help getting rid of Veronica. He spoke with Sgt. Todd. Even though the two men have never liked each other or agreed on anything, they both agreed that Veronica should be fired. She wasn’t a good leader at all. She only cared about making money.

She only wanted to make money. Sergeant Todd said he would help Max get rid of her. Some of Max’s files were taken. He said he would give it to the DOD. Max could only hope that things would work out. He kept helping people at the hospital while he waited to hear from his allies. He and Bloom both got kids from the same school.

The first one was named Darby, and the second one was named Kaden. They both went to the same elementary school, and the school nurse was supposed to give them each shots. Something went wrong, though. The nurse got their medicines all mixed up. Max wanted to talk to the nurse, so he went to school.

He found out that there hadn’t been an official nurse for three years and that the nurse had been fired because of budget cuts. It turned out that the drugs were being given out by the school secretary. She doesn’t have any medical training, and the school superintendent gave her permission to work as a nurse.

Max told the head of the school about it. He found out that the guy was trying his best. His budget kept getting caught by the government, and he tried as hard as he could to keep as many teachers as he could. Something had to give, though. The only way for his new budget to work was to get rid of the nurse. The system didn’t work.

They stopped the bleeding inside. They also held a meeting of the PTA, where the doctors agreed to help the parents get certified as nurse assistants. So, each person could take a turn being a nurse and making sure the kids got their medicine. It would take them a long time to figure it out. It would only take an hour per week.

She instead told her daughter that she knew how much she loved her. There was no need to prove it like Sharpe was doing to make sure her mom got the best care. Max heard from Sergeant Todd when he got back to New York. Someone told them to leave. There wasn’t going to be a federal fraud case in the hospital or with Veronica. She was no longer in danger. Max had no way to get rid of her, and now it would be even harder.

In the meantime, Bloom said she was sorry to the people she thought she had been mean to. She never had a chance to do that, and she was going to learn from her actions.

Iggy was going to tell Human Resources about Trevor. About how he made a mistake when he hired Trevor, who called Iggy a bad person and quit his job at the hospital because of it.

New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 19 Cast

As far as the New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 19 cast is concerned, here’re a few names that you will surely witness.

Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin

Freema Agyeman as Dr. Helen Sharpe

Janet Montgomery as Dr. Lauren Bloom

Tyler Labine as Dr. Iggy Frome

Jocko Sims as Dr. Floyd Reynolds

Alejandro Hernandez as Casey Acosta

Sandra Mae Frank as Dr. Elizabeth Wilder

Michelle Forbes as Dr. Veronica Fuentes

Frances Turner as Dr. Lyn Malvo

Genevieve Angelson as Dr. Mia Castries

Matthew Jeffers as Chief Res. Dr. Mark Walsh

All and all, New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 19 is an absolute hit and deserves the hype and attention.