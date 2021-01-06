A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Green Packaging Market 2020 Global Segments, Size, Recent Trends & Forecast to 2027

Green packaging is known as sustainable packaging. Green packaging uses certain materials and manufacturing methods for the packaging of goods, which has a low impact on energy consumption and the environment. Green packaging eradicates the contaminants and chemicals that destroy the soil, water, and atmosphere of our planet. Some of the materials used in green packaging are Biodegradable plastics, Plant-based plastics, Recycled products, etc.

Socio-Economic factors, legislation in various countries, and space limitation for the dumping of wastes are driving the demand for the green packaging market. Furthermore, the rise of substitutes like bio-plastics is also projected to influence the green packaging market significantly. Moreover, an increase in the efficiency of reverse logistics operations of recycled material is anticipated to have a positive impact in the green packaging market. The rising popularity of sustainable initiatives is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Key Players:

1. Amcor plc

2. Ardagh Group S. A.

3. Bemis Company, Inc.

4. E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

5. Elopak AS

6. Mondi Limited

7. Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

8. Sealed Air Corporation

9. Tetra Pak International SA

10. Uflex Limited.

Market Segmentation:

The global green packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, and application. Based on packaging type, the market is segmented into recycled content packaging, reusable packaging, and degradable packaging. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food and beverage, personal care, health care, and others.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global green packaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The green packaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting green packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the green packaging market in these regions.