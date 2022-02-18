A powerful laptop perfect for remote work

The Honor brand not only makes smartphones, it has also evolved in many other areas. She has wireless true wireless headphones but also laptops to work with. Today we discover a great promotion for the Honor MagicBook 15, a powerful laptop.

Honor MagicBook 15: power to spare

This laptop was serviced by Honor. There is a nice configuration with a magnificent 15.6-inch Full View screen with a Full HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. Its plate is perfectly integrated into a magnificent premium aluminum frame. It is also very compact with a thickness of only 1.69 cm and a weight of 1.56 kg.

It also has an anti-flicker and anti-blue light filter to protect your eyes from eye strain and harmful rays.

The Honor MagicBook 15 is perfect for office automation but also for photo editing thanks to its powerful processor. Let’s see what’s in his stomach.

Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7 RAM: 16 GB in DDR4 Storage: 512 GB in SSD

This laptop also has a very good battery life, it can last 7.6 hours on a single charge. It also includes 65W fast charging technology and can restore 44% of its capacity in just 30 minutes.

After all, the price is 749.90 euros instead of 999.90 euros. We also have a cheap model from Dell.

