A player repeats their performance and scores an exceptional shot (video).

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was currently released by Nintendo Switch and continues to be brought to the fore by a loyal and passionate community. Despite the years, the game continues to hold its own as a console classic. And while fans are desperately waiting for the sequel, others are trying to push the boundaries of this legendary game even further.

an extraordinary shot

Earlier this month, the guy known on Twitter as Neko managed to get an incredible shot from a distance of 1,400 meters. The Japanese gamer repeated the matter by posting a new video of his skills on the internet. This almost 28-second clip, which has already been viewed over 1.5 million times, puts Link against a guard, which was no surprise so far.

Lv.2 Trick Shot # #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/iJSJcvm6m6

January 24, 2021

But very quickly the video is unusual. In just a few seconds, Neko will be able to fling the Guardian into the air with a glitch, join him with a bombing trick, and then shoot him with an archaeonic arrow before he hits the ground. Widely praised for his performance on Twitter, the Japanese should continue to capture such impressive shots.

On the gameplay page, follow these steps to reproduce this recording:

Bring a guardian to a puddle while positioning yourself on a puddle. Use the Cryonis mod to create a jumping ice cube. Use the Cinetis Mod to stop the Guardian laser charging. Use the Round Bombs module to drop a bomb behind you. Use the Cryonis module to create an ice cube under the Guardian. Then jump to slow time and send the guard into the air. Switch to the “Square Bombs” module to place a bomb between you and the first one: detonate the first bomb; Trigger the parasail to anticipate the guardian’s trajectory. Aim with an archaeonic arrow and shoot down the guardian.

Taking this picture seems complicated on paper. The stakes are even worse. And for good reason, it is already necessary that the Guardian be thrown enough into the air to get that shot. Incidentally, to make a mistake, you need to follow these steps quickly. In other words, it takes a few hours of training for most newbies. But after that, you will be able to develop real gaming skills.