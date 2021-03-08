A player catches a record number of Pokémon in 24 hours and explains how to do it

During Pokémon Go Community Day, this Japanese gamer achieved an achievement by capturing a record number of Pokémon in just 24 hours.

8 Pokémon are captured every minute

This Community Day took place this Saturday and there is always the opportunity to stock up on new Pokémon and especially Chromatic, which are becoming increasingly rare. Known by the nickname Tarotirota, the Japanese player used the event to break the record for the number of Pokémon caught in a single day. And hold on: he caught 11,400!

See the original tweet

A record that means he managed to capture 8 per minute! A great achievement he was able to achieve thanks to his bike. In addition, he took the opportunity to take a nice walk.

An achievement that was achieved thanks to good management of the Pokéballs

The Japanese player explains that his performance was achievable thanks to his 130 kilometers driven and that he started his hunt with 2,900 PokéBall in reserve. The hardest part for the record holder is not to catch them, but to manage your PokéBall inventory well. Pokémon Go players know that they can only have a limited number of players at a time. And that’s how he did it. Just transfer them to Professor Willow who will turn them into candy or send them to the Pokémon HOME application.

A trick that has borne fruit since it recorded the record for the number of Pokémon caught in 24 hours and had the opportunity to get your hands on 139 shiny Pokémon, including a Passerouge, a Nidorina, and a Snubbull. A collection that will make all Pokémon fans dream! Now that you know his trick, all that’s left to do is practice to try and beat his record.