A Philadelphia cop is being sued because he kept taking off his pants in the office around other police officers: lawsuit

Neighborhood Relations Officer Jose Dones was celebrated by the Philadelphia Police Division for 30 years of service in October 2020.@PPD26Dist/Twitter

A Philadelphia police officer filed a lawsuit towards her colleague for repeatedly eradicating his pants within the workplace.

The lawsuit claims Officer Jose Dones routinely disrobed close to his colleagues as an alternative of within the lavatory or locker room.

Attorneys for Officer Kelly Neal claimed sexual harassment and a hostile work surroundings.

A Philadelphia police officer is being sued for sexual discrimination and making a hostile work surroundings for allegedly taking off his pants repeatedly in entrance of different officers.

Officer Jose Dones and the town of Philadelphia are named as defendants within the lawsuit filed by attorneys for officer Kelly Neal. Each officers work for the twenty sixth District of the Philadelphia Police Division. The go well with was filed final June and was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

In accordance with the grievance, Neal claimed that Dones, a police officer for over 30 years, “eliminated his pants, straight behind and beside” Neal on a number of events and “stood within the open workplace of the twenty sixth District in his boxer shorts, as an alternative of utilizing the locker room or lavatory to take action.”

The habits occurred a number of occasions in entrance of Neal and different girls officers, a few of whom complained to their superiors, in keeping with Neal’s grievance. The lawsuit contains screenshots from a number of movies discreetly taken by Neal that present Dones “eradicating his pants” and “exposing himself in his underwear” straight behind Neal.

“At roughly 0:08 seconds into the video, Defendant Dones fingers the crack in his buttocks to take away his wedged underwear therefrom,” the lawsuit says of one of many video reveals. “At 0:18 seconds into the video, Defendant Dones thereupon pulls one other pair of pants over his underwear, lifts his shirt above his waist to reveal his again and abdomen and adjusts and buttons his pants.”

Later screenshots and annotations describe Dones casually answering a telephone name whereas pulling on his pants over his underwear, in addition to one other incident whereby a unique officer walked by and was “uncovered to Defendant Dones’ habits whereas making an attempt to open the workplace fridge to position objects inside,” the lawsuit claimed.

Neal’s lawsuit additionally stated complaints made to her superiors have been ignored. Her attorneys demanded $150,000 in aid and a trial by jury on accusations of sexual harassment, hostile work surroundings, and retaliation, amongst different complaints.

“We’ll take it to a jury and see what they must say about Mr. Fruit Of The Loom,” J. Conor Corcoran, Neal’s lawyer, instructed the Inquirer, noting that each female and male officers had complained about Dones’ conduct. Corcoran didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

In a remark to Insider, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Division stated they have been unable to remark because the lawsuit is ongoing.

“However, officers can not take away their pants in public settings,” the division stated.

Dones’ lawyer, Angela Lee Velez, stated in courtroom paperwork that her consumer did not act with “any malicious intent” and denied all costs, noting that the video proof was taken with out Dones’ information or consent. Velez didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark, nor did the Philadelphia Police Division.

