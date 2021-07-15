a nice promotion on this 65 inch television

The Samsung QE65Q95TC 65-inch LED TV is specially designed so that you can watch content in 4K. Thanks to QLED technology, it displays images with precise and very realistic colors. This model also benefits from the Full LED Local Dimming Gold technology which gives you much more detailed images and deep contrast.

SAMSUNG QE65Q95TC 65 ” LED TV: pictures and sound of exceptional quality

This Samsung LED TV is equipped with a new processor: the Quantum Processor 4K. The latter is able to transform content in 4K with powerful artificial intelligence and to automatically optimize the various light and sound parameters.

Thanks to Quantum Dots technology, this LED TV can also capture ambient light and restore colors of impressive realism. And rest assured, these won’t worsen over time. In addition, you benefit from a QLC panel with this model, which with its anti-reflective filter enables you to have an incomparable experience day and night.

Note that on this Samsung QE65Q95TC 65-inch LED TV, the brightness peaks can be up to 2000 nits. Its scanning frequency is 100 Hz. In relation to the native resolution, it is 3840 x 2160 pixels. This model is also HDR compatible. The Bixby voice assistant is available there. Since it is a smart TV, you will also find a lot of practical uses there.

Another interesting point: this model has a double tuner. This allows you to record one program while watching another. Of course, WLAN and Bluetooth radio connections are also on the menu. Gamers can count on the Real Game Enhancer + function, which is designed to further optimize picture and sound quality. In addition, the screen can synchronize the display frequency with information from the graphics card to make the game smoother.

In terms of connections, the Samsung QE65Q95TC 65 ” LED TV has 4 HDMI connections, 2 USB connections (with PVR function) and a CI + connection. It is equipped with the One Connect remote box, which makes it possible to receive all signals via a single cable. It is usually priced at 1,799 euros. However, if you buy it today you can have it for $ 1,299.

3 GOOD REASONS TO FOLLOW THIS MODEL?

Exceptional quality images and sound The many applications available to enrich your daily life The voice assistants that make it easy for you to access all your content

