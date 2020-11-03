A nice offer to upgrade your PC with this 1 TB M.2 NVMe SSD

Do you have an old mechanical drive or a classic SSD and want to give your PC a boost? Here is a very nice offer for an M.2 NVMe SSD with a capacity of 1 TB.

Crucial P1: a powerful NVMe SSD

With M.2 NVMe SSDs, you won’t be disappointed in terms of performance as they offer very good speeds. Regarding the Crucial P1, the brand is touting up to 1900 MB / s reading and up to 950 MB / s writing. You save loading time for your operating system as well as games and card changes when you start your operating system.

The format of this Crucial P1 is ultra slim, which means that you can easily integrate it with your laptop and also gain autonomy as it doesn’t use a lot of power.

You should also know that this M.2 NVMe SSD is guaranteed by the brand for 5 years.

This type of SSD markets around 110/120 euros, and in this good plan it is 94.99 euros. And if you’re looking to switch to a curved gaming screen, we’ve got a great price on this AOC.

3 good reasons for an upgrade to an m.2 nvmE

Performance robustness energy efficient

