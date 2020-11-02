A nice offer for the powerful AMD Ryzen 9 3900X processor in its Wraith Prism LED RGB version

If you are looking for a powerful processor for your future machine, here is a good plan that you should please as it concerns the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X in the Wraith Prism LED RGB box version.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X: a very good alternative to the Intel Core i9

AMD is back in the race and the founder keeps getting stronger with products that are as efficient as their counterparts and sometimes better. We have seen it on the latest generation of processors and graphics cards. If you’re in the mood to build a new machine under AMD, here’s a great plan for the powerful Ryzen 9 3900X processor.

Number of cores: 12 Number of threads: 24 Base frequency: 3.8 GHz Maximum frequency: up to 4.6 GHz Total cache L1: 768 KB Total cache L2: 6 MB Total cache L3: 64 MB

In order to benefit from this, you have to choose a motherboard with an AM4 socket and DDR4 memory, as we have offered you before.

This promo concerns the Wraith Prism with RGB-LED model, ie a box version with a house fan equipped with an LED lighting system.

Regarding the price, it costs 431 euros with the promo code COMPO10, otherwise it is more between 480 and 500 euros.

Why succumb to this AMD offer?

Performance and performance Alternative to Core i9 for gaming and streaming

