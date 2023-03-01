A newlywed said they lost thousands of dollars on a wedding after more than half of heir RSVP’d guests didn’t show up

Grey Narvaez-Dragion’s first video amassed thousands and thousands of views.Screenshot/TikTok – @grayanxiety

An 18-year-old went viral with a clip about how greater than half of their RSVPs did not present as much as their marriage ceremony.

Grey Narvaez-Dragion instructed Insider they are not certain why so many individuals could not make it, however a majority of no-shows have been coworkers.

They mentioned they misplaced some huge cash consequently, however that they are nonetheless pleased with the small occasion.

An 18-year-old newlywed has shocked commenters with a video about how greater than half the individuals who RSVP’d “sure” to their marriage ceremony did not present up.

Grey Narvaez-Dragion instructed Insider that they have been in constant communication with their no-shows, in order that they’re as baffled by the disappointing turnout. Strangers at the moment are rallying across the newlywed in help.

Narvaez-Dragion’s first video, which has over 3 million views, was a five-second clip of a principally empty banquet corridor with solely a few individuals seated at tables.

“88 individuals mentioned sure… not even 40 confirmed up,” on-screen textual content learn glumly.

The creator mentioned consequently they needed to cancel the dinner, the personal dance, and the sparkler send-off. The reception was additionally minimize brief. Within the description of a follow-up clip, Narvaez-Dragion mentioned they and their associate Nyx sat collectively within the ceremony room and cried.

Together with providing sympathy, many viewers have been puzzled about why so most of the 88 RSVPs did not make an look, which prompted the creator to indicate proof with a Google type of the RSVP responses.

The creator instructed Insider they could not say for sure why so many individuals did not come, however that most of the no-shows have been their coworkers. The creator mentioned that they had had “nearly each day contact” with everybody invited earlier than the deadline.

“Each particular person we invited wasn’t random; we liked each single one very dearly,” Narvaez-Dragion mentioned.

Narvaez-Dragion mentioned one particular person even texted them the morning of the marriage, saying she was so excited to attend, however didn’t really attend.

In whole, Narvaez-Dragion mentioned they misplaced round $2,500 of the $3,000 that they paid towards the meals, a DJ, and presents for his or her company. They have been left with a ton of meals, together with a large charcuterie desk and a majority of the marriage cake.

Narvaez-Dragion additionally put plenty of thought into the presents for his or her company, which have been custom-made resin magnets and soaps and “spell jars” to manifest fortune, love, and grounding.

“We now have most of them in my automotive proper now,” Narvaez-Dragion mentioned. “We have not even actually unpacked it. My flowers are nonetheless in there. It hurts an excessive amount of now.”

In addition they put cash right into a enjoyable photograph sales space for company. “There’s a lot we did not get to do due to how early individuals had left,” Narvaez-Dragion mentioned. “We have been signing our marriage license once I noticed a couple of individuals go away.”

The remark sections of Narvaez-Dragion’s movies have been flooded with hundreds of sympathetic messages. “You deserved essentially the most extravagant marriage ceremony. I’m sorry that individuals are so heartless,” one prime remark mentioned; “Simply know everybody right here on tiktok is celebrating you two!!” one other viewer wrote. A number of individuals instructed the creator to do a do-over of the marriage and promised they’d be in attendance.

Persons are viscerally offended on the newlyweds’ behalf.

“I’d instantly go no contact with everybody who ghosted,” one prime remark learn. Some individuals are even advising them to ship their no-shows a invoice for the cash spent on them.

“Give them a no-show charge cuz ain’t no means,” one other prime remark weighed in.

Influencers like James Charles felt compelled to ship their sympathies. “I am so so so so sorry,” Charles wrote.

Narvaez-Dragion mentioned they’re extremely overwhelmed by all the eye. Regardless of the preliminary disappointment of the turnout, they mentioned they’re beginning to respect the small occasion that they had. They mentioned the ceremony itself was stunning and profitable, they usually have been grateful that the individuals in attendance actually cared about them.

“[My husband] and I’ve been by means of so much previously three years of being collectively,” Narvaez-Dragion mentioned. “Flakey individuals actually imply nothing within the grand scheme of issues. We nonetheless love one another all the identical.”

