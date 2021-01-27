A new upheaval in his private life worries many Internet users

Actor Elliot Page officially came out as a transsexual on December 1, 2020, which was a milestone in his life. Today we learn that this time the actor has to face a different event in his privacy, which certainly also requires a lot of courage.

Elliot Pages Trans comes out

The actor received a ton of supportive messages soon after he came out trans and the celebs weren’t left on the sidelines. Mia Farrow, James Gunn and many others have publicly shown their support for the actor. Elliot Page’s wife, Emma Portner, also posted a message of support for Elliot Page.

In particular, Emma Portner said in her very long message:

I also ask for your patience and discretion, but that you stand up for the trans thing every day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in itself. Shine my sweet E. I love you so much.

This post really moved Elliot Page fans, who unfortunately were faced with a whole new story today.

A certified divorce

Emma Portner and Elliot Page are going to get a divorce, it is a decision that has already been made. After four years of dating, and although Emma Portner was very supportive of Elliot, their relationship no longer exists. Sources close to the couple said their relationship was on the move even before Elliot was transgendered, but that didn’t stop Emma from supporting him at all costs.

The couple sent a statement to CNN to comment:

After careful consideration, we made the difficult decision to divorce after our split last summer. We respect each other and remain close friends.

Internet users worry about Elliot Page

On the internet, fans of Elliot Page have already commented extensively on the news in support of the actor. Among the tweets identified on this topic, many are concerned about the actor’s morale and have tried to bring their share of comfort. Here are some examples:

Elliot Page divorcing is sad news 🙁 I hope he and Emma are fine

January 26, 2021

@ TheElliotPage Hi everyone. You don’t want to get into your personal life, but the media inevitably get the news of your divorce. Just wanted to stop by and say I hope you are fine as this stuff is never easy. Best wishes, age <3.

January 26, 2021

I don’t know why Elliot Page and Emma Portner are getting divorced, but based on Portner’s public comments on trans and queer people, it’s not because Elliot is trans. Hateful trolls want you to think that. Ignore them. I hope for the best for Portner and Page. Separations suck.

January 26, 2021

