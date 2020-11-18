a new project to expand the film

If you’ve seen and enjoyed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, you know you’ll love Quentin Tarantino again! Indeed, the filmmaker with many successes seems to have more than one trump card up his sleeve …

A NEW project “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”

Once upon a time … Once upon a time … in Hollywood, telling the story of actor Rick Dalton and his understudy Cliff Booth, who helplessly witnessed the fall of the golden age of cinema in Los Angeles from the 60s. For the occasion, the famous director Quentin Tarantino called on a five-star cast. In the lead of the lead roles: Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt played as Margot Robbie Sharon Tate, the late wife of Roman Polanski.

The film, which was a real success, couldn’t stop like this … Quentin Tarantino therefore promised to use another of his talents to revive his Uchronie.

The filmmaker will therefore start writing a novel as announced on the Deadline website. The book will take up and deepen the story of the film, especially by going back and forth in time, which will let us learn more about characters that movie fans are already familiar with. According to HarperCollins-Verlag, the book will appear in summer 2021.

a writer Tarantino, proud of these future works!

Although Quentin Tarantino has become a master at creating cinematographic works, he now seems to want to devote himself to novel writing. In fact, the filmmaker seems particularly proud of his projects in creation, as he reports in a press release.

In the 1970s, novels were the first adult books I read. Since then I’ve had a great affection for this genre. As a novelist, I am proud to announce Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as my contribution to this often marginalized but revered subgenre. I’m also looking forward to discovering more of my characters and their worlds in a story that hopefully fits their cinematic double.

Furthermore, this novel about Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood is not the only work Quentin Tarantino is preparing. A second non-fictional novel called Cinema Speculation is also in the works. This would deal with “a deep dive into the movies of the ’70s, a rich mix of essays, reviews, personal notes and questions”. No publication date is currently planned for this second novel.