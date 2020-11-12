A new Netflix series that will increase your testosterone levels

Arnold Schwarzenegger is known worldwide for his roles in Terminator, Predator, Total Recall, Commando, Running Man, Dodge, Conan the Destroyer, The Legend of Conan, The Game Changers and many more. Despite a more than consistent filmography, the actor has not yet ended his career: Another project is already on the program.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in top form

Arnold Schwarzenegger may be 73 years old, but he’s not losing shape, far from it. The actor regularly posts videos on his YouTube channel, like the one below, which has been viewed over a million times.

As you can see, the actor gives advice on the general fitness and health of each individual while smoking a generous cigar. The actor doesn’t lose his sense of humor or form, and that’s arguably why the world’s most famous streaming platform wanted him to be part of the newest emerging project. The holder of the title of Commander of the Legion of Honor (awarded on April 28, 2017 by the President of the Republic of François Hollande for his actions in favor of the environment) is sure to make headlines again in the years to come.

The series planned on Netflix

According to the latest information that has reached us, Arnold Schwarzenegger has officially started the Netflix adventure. A new series that will see the light of day in 2021 is indeed planned and we will find the actor there accompanied by Monica Barbaro, an actress who previously played in Top Gun: Maverick. The latter was supposed to embody the role of Schwarzenegger’s daughter in this series.

For this legendary actor’s very first series, Netflix and Skydance Television (creator of Altered Carbon) and Nick Santora (the show’s current showrunner) created an action-packed spy series. On the production side, we also find David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost and Arnold Schwarzenegger himself. However, we have to wait at least a short year to see the very first episode of this series, which promises to be intense and full of twists and turns.